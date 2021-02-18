Ways To Style Floral Shirts That Will Make Any Man More Attractive





There are some horrible floral shirts in the world that are the source of their bad reputation. A tasteful floral shirt, however, is the perfect way to introduce some color and pattern into your wardrobe. Gone are the days when floral was considered feminine. Nowadays, men find it fun, eclectic, adventurous and amazing. Yes, a floral shirt can be a delicate piece of clothing, but when paired with the right supportive pieces and even a little confidence, it can make men look more attractive. Here are 7 ways to style a floral shirt to turn at least a few heads. 1. Keep it neutral This is the go-to method for creating a floral shirt for men who are just entering the world of prints, patterns and fun. An easy option? Build on the bare lines. Pair a beige floral-print cotton shirt with your favorite pair of khaki. Complete the look with tan dress shoes. When to wear: Relaxed day at work 2. Keep it subtle Keep it simple and neat by adding a denim jacket over your floral shirt. It will make your outfit a little less overwhelming but still on trend. Add a pair of blue denim jeans, your favorite sneakers and you’ll be good to go. When to wear: Movie night 3. Let it shine Go big and make a statement with a floral shirt and keep the other things subtle. Balance the shirt with solid colored items like off-white linen pants and green canvas sneakers. It’s a great way to add some color to your wardrobe. When to wear: Fun day with friends on the city 4. Button down and layer Wear your floral shirt like a shirt and layer it buttoned up over a solid black t-shirt. Add tan or brown accents with pants and shoes to complete the look. When to wear: Coffee Date 5. Choose monochromatic One of the most attractive ways to wear flowers is to use just one color scheme. Go for a simple color like black. This time, give your sneakers a break and opt for black shoes. When to wear: Clubbing or in a cafe / restaurant 5. Bring the pattern onto the pattern Power clashes might just be the one trend we all look forward to this spring. So why not try it on with your floral shirt this time around? Go for a color combination that is a classic like blue and beige. Make sure to choose prints and patterns of a different scale to avoid looking like your grandma’s patchwork blanket. When to wear: Family brunch 7. Enter the territory of floral accessories It’s an easy way to accessorize in style. Wear your floral shirt with an off-white blazer and jute and cotton pants. Throw a flower lapel pin a color similar to your shirt and pink embroidered oxfords. When to wear: Romantic evening Final thoughts A cool print like this floral one is perfect for men. Here are some tips that might inspire you, but after all, it’s about experimenting and having fun with fashion and style. Be confident and don’t be afraid to go big. Explore more







