Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan destroys maternity fashion in sultry tie-dye dress

Fans can’t stay calm and we don’t blame them as singer Neeti Mohan recently took the internet by storm with her pregnancy news. On her second wedding anniversary, Neeti announced that she and her husband Nihaar Pandya are expecting their first child and that their adorable photoshoot has left netizens in full swing.

Taking to social media on her own, Neeti shared a series of photos featuring her in a tie-dye dress that painted the internet yellow with happiness and fashionistas couldn’t help but swoon over her easy-to-wear ensemble. . Posing in the bottom of the sea, the excited expectant parents were seen stroking Neetis’ stomach as the bedbugs captured their intimate moment.

Needless to say, we’re adding Neetis’ sultry fashion to our maternity diary which is already filled with fashion inspirations from Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s slay style from the start of the year. The thigh-high dress featured half sleeves and a button down front with a clean neckline.

Neeti accessorized the shirt dress with a pair of gold earrings, a gold chain pendant, funky rings and a charm bracelet, all from The Jewel Gallery. Leaving her braids parted in her signature hairstyle, the diva completed her outfit with a pair of multi-colored sandals that sealed the boho chic vibe.

Sporting a pop of nude pink lipstick, Neeti amplified the glamor quotient with neutral-toned makeup, mascara-laden lashes and full brows. The overall look is also perfect as a resort wear or for a day at the beach.

The tie-dye dress is attributed to Indian fashion label Fuss Pot which boasts of bohemian and quirky outfits with its interesting mix of western clothing and utility. Neeti Mohan was designed by stylist and wardrobe curator Saachi Vijaywargia.

