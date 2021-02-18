MyWardrobe HQ transforms into menswear with Belstaff – WWD

LONDON – No tuxedos rented here.

MyWardrobe HQ, the fashion and luxury rental and resale site, is launching into men’s clothing, but it will focus on everyday wear and outerwear rather than the regular tuxedo fare, morning suits and other formal attire.

The site is launching a selection of jackets from Belstaff’s Icons collection for men, and MWHQ plans to mark the occasion with a panel discussion on Friday during London Fashion Week. It will be moderated by the president of the company, Jane Shepherdson.

Shepherdson will speak to Dylan Jones, editor-in-chief of British GQ; actor and brand ambassador Belstaff James Norton; Wilson Oryema, the artist, writer and model, and Misan Harriman, the Nigerian-born British photographer who took the portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they revealed they were expecting their second child.

Both brands have said they want to meet the needs of a Millennial customer with a ‘non-owner’ mindset and those who want to spend their money on durable, seasonless items.

Fran Millar, CEO of Belstaff, said that MWHQ “offers a unique service with sustainable fashion within it that works with our ‘built for life’ design philosophy. We look forward to continuing our partnership and promoting a circular fashion economy.

Millar added that the rental opportunity was attractive to Belstaff as its key elements are investments, “and what better way than trying them out in your own life before you decide to commit?” Millar also believes that men should have the same opportunities as women when it comes to renting clothes.

MWHQ, which launched in 2019 with women’s clothing, urges customers to engage in “conscious consumption” and wants to evolve fashion in a circular motion through rentals, purchases and re-registrations on the site. Menswear is MWHQ’s latest launch following the launch of children’s clothing last September.

About 70% of MWHQ’s merchandise comes directly from luxury and designer brands, while 30% comes from individual wardrobes. The company said about 70% of the leased items are ultimately purchased and the average cart value is 300 pounds.

Shepherdson, former chairman and CEO of the Whistles store chain and former director of the Topshop brand, said rentals are “getting better and better in the womenswear market, and menswear is an obvious next step. .

She pointed out that 30% of the existing MWHQ database are male “so we know the demand is there. Belstaff was our first choice as a launch partner because we wanted to offer something very different from the traditional “event” dress that the men’s rental market is known for. “

The MWHQ also noted that in the UK the men’s market was worth £ 15.4 billion in 2019 and that there are currently no rental offers for men’s clothing other than event clothing.

In another interview, MWHQ co-founder and CEO Sacha Newell said she expected men to embrace the idea of ​​renting, as they are used to sharing ownership in other areas of the world. market, such as classic cars and private jets. Men, she thinks, will also be keen to monetize their existing wardrobes and refresh them as well.

She said the plan is to sign more menswear brands in the future, and the goal of the upcoming panel discussion is to show how clothing rental is relevant to the lifestyle of people today.

Shepherdson said MWHQ wanted to work with Belstaff in particular because “it is synonymous with enduring quality and craftsmanship”.

Belstaff’s waxed cotton is both wind and water resistant and sustainably produced by Britain’s Millerain, a factory operating in the north of England since the late 19th century.

Belstaff items landed on the site include the Waxed Cotton Trialmaster, a four-pocket field jacket that was quickly adopted by the biker community when it launched in 1948, and other styles of waxed cotton such as the Racemaster shorter and the Kelland.

Leather jackets will also be on offer, as will women’s pieces, including a Trialmaster and the Marianne, classic biker-style leather.