Hctor Bellern joins the football team of new fashion influencers | Fashion

From George Best to David Beckham to newer stars like Megan Rapinoe and Hctor Bellern, footballers and fashion go hand in hand like Posh and Becks.

But while old-school footballers influenced fashion purely based on what they wore, contemporary culture today reflects ideals of altruism and outspokenness in a way that those who wear them have preceded did not.

Bellern, who is releasing a collection made sustainably with H&M on Thursday, is the latest footballer to team up with a fashion brand, but in a more socially responsible way.

Its collection of parkas, shirts and blazers, made from organic cottons, Tencel and recycled polyester, is a rare example of a collaboration between a street brand and a celebrity that presents itself as a more conscious offering of fast fashion big. public. .

While conceding that no brand is 100% sustainable, Bellern, which is vegan, stresses the importance of making its collection as close as possible. In a question-and-answer session to promote the collection, he says: For me, there can be no other way. He added: Activism through clothing is also a way of protesting and walking in the right direction.

Her collaboration follows similar collaborations including those of Marcus Rashford, who partnered with Burberry in November on a series of initiatives to help underprivileged youth, and the co-captain of the U.S. women’s team and wears – LGBTQ rights talk Rapinoe, who took on the role of Loewe’s fall / winter 2020 face and narrated CNN when she welcomed it as an opportunity to question the roles given to athletes in women’s sport, where I feel very locked up. Lyon footballer Memphis Depay has also teamed up with Italian luxury brand Valentino in collaboration with Gaffer magazine. In an interview related to the campaign, he spoke about issues such as the damaging effects of social media.

The influential role of footballers has evolved during the pandemic and their fashion influence has grown in parallel. This past year has allowed people more time for thinking and brands [have looked at ways] that they can do things differently, including tapping into new talent, says Jordan Wise, co-founder of Gaffer and False 9, a content agency that often works with footballers.

From a footballers’ perspective, Wise says, Theyve also had a lot more free time at home and outside the bubble to go to the training ground and play games. It was the extra time that made the collaboration between Bellerns H&M possible. He had time to participate in Zoom calls with their design team in Sweden, says Ehsen Shah, managing director and founder of B-Engaged, the sports marketing agency that represents Bellern. He lives alone, so he had nothing else to do.

Football, he believes, was a barrier for footballers to find their voice outside of sport, and he remembers a lot of the fashion industry’s bashing when Bellern started showing up at fashion shows in statement pieces that Shah says dress strategically to stand out. Even now, he says, there is still a long way to go for fashion to take football seriously.

But there are reasons this generation is finding more influence. They are, says Wise, much more expressive than the previous ones. [ones], so the modern day athlete or musician have interests outside the mission for which they are known, and increasingly footballers are speaking out from a fashion perspective.

Belonging to Gen Z themselves, footballers like Rashford and Bellern are addressing their large audiences in ways players of the past could only dream of. Wise gives Depay a good example: he really has a personality bigger than sports. He just released his first music album, so he has a very strong following for his exploits as an artist.

The following footballers can rival those of Hollywood actors and pop stars 3 Million Bellerns on Instagram compare favorably with big names such as Morgan Freeman and John Travolta, while Rashfords 4 Million following Twitter gives him more influence on the platform as Boris Johnson.

While there was once a pervasive stereotype that footballers didn’t have much to say and, if they found themselves in the papers beyond the sports pages, it was often when they were leaving. fast cars or in nightclubs, many of the new generation are known on a deeper level.

There has always been a strained relationship between the press and the players, Shah says. Now it’s direct to the fans, giving footballers a chance to represent issues they care about.