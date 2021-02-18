Jackie Goldschneider’s red dress in the first episode has a secret message





Jackie Goldschneider is cast in the drama as The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 begins. The Bravo star has an explosive encounter with Teresa Giudice in the first episode. This all happens after Giudice alleged that Goldschneider’s husband was cheating on her. Responding to the rumors, Goldschneider wore an epic outfit for her first denominational look that has a massive message. Jackie Goldschneider | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images What Jackie Goldschneider’s outfit says RHONJ Season 11 started with a huge dramatic moment between Giudice and Goldschneider. It was normal that the ladies also dressed for the occasion to convey all the explosiveness of the episode. For Goldschneider’s first confessional look, she wore a royal red dress with shoulder pads that looked towering. The reality TV personality chose her look carefully and told Showbiz Cheat Sheet what secret message she wanted to project with. “I knew because it was my first confessional look that I would tackle all of these rumor issues and a lot of heavy stuff,” Goldschneider said Showbiz cheat sheet. “So I wanted to wear something that would make me feel really vibrant and confident and that would really stand out. And what more than epaulettes and a bright, shiny red? It was really what I wanted from my first look, I love the shoulder pads if you can tell. RELATED: RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider Explains Analogy About Gia Blasting Teresa Giudice (Exclusive Interview) Goldschneider pulled off her first look and said she has other big fashion moments in the coming season. “My second look is so awesome because I hardly ever do a pony, but I had such a great pony for it,” she teased. “And I have a really interesting structural shirt for that one too. I thought this season I had brought a lot of great outfits. I think there is one particular outfit, in orange, that I wore that is just my favorite and I really like the way I dress this season. Jackie Goldschneider | Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo Jackie Goldschneider was ‘blown away’ Goldschneider said she had no idea Giudice would drop this bombshell about her marriage. She told us it was something that impacted her emotionally. I don’t think if I had a feeling that someone was essentially going to try to tear up my marriage and destroy a family, I would have ever allowed it, I would have nipped it in the bud, Goldschneider said. I feel like only someone so hardened by the show could do something like this. I’m not surprised who did it. But I’m still blown away that anyone would have the audacity to try to break up a family with four small children and a beautiful marriage. Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Margarte Josephs | Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo RELATED: RHOM: Peacock Confirms New Season Of Miami’s Real Housewives After the fight, Goldschneider said she had to “take a step back”. I had to assess whether this group of women was the type of people I wanted to invite into my life, ”she explained. “I definitely had to take a minute and figure this out. We had to figure this out, Evan [husband] and me, as a couple. And I think that’s another really interesting thing that viewers will be able to watch this season. “ The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET / PT on Bravo.







