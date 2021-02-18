Fashion bows to pussy

In the 1960s, pussy knots were seen in the collections of Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, two fashion houses that were trying to change the sense of fashion and inject a dose of feminism and class into the custody. – dress of each woman. A tie at the neckline, it looks like the traditional bow that would be tied around a kitten’s neck, which is why it has a fancy nickname. However, the arcs were still slow to make their mark on the style radar. Later in the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher became the UK’s first female Prime Minister, pussy arches became a key part of her political image, which made her desirable and popular.

Today we see the trend drifting towards the international and Indian track. Recently, at Haute Couture week in Paris, Chanel, Alexander Vauthier, Giorgio Armani and many other fashion houses presented their interpretation of knots. Even with the ready-to-wear, these knots are regaining their popularity. This is because, after the pandemic, fashion at the waist is what matters most. The pandemic has brought some changes to the way people dress and this different WFH lifestyle, zoom calls and quarantine parties have had an impact on the way people dress – pussy bows are comfortable but formal enough for zoom calls and the new lifestyle and look feminine and a little dressy in an otherwise dark atmosphere. It’s a nice, delicate detail anyway that adds a bit of grace and detail to an outfit and improves it, says designer Shruti Sancheti.

Model by Alexander Vauthier

Give a good style

The delicate details add the right kind of drama, says the stylist. Any basic garment with a bow on the shoulder or neckline is not overwhelming and can be styled in a number of ways. Be careful and don’t wear a scarf with it as it kills the drama. And keep accessories to a minimum and avoid anything around the neckline like scarves, suggests stylist Eshaa Amiin.

The size and fabric of the bow are important as it makes it perfect as a formal dress and gown. For a more casual look, chiffon and georgette tops with a pussy bow work best. Metals are great for an evening look and satin may be the best choice for a formal look.