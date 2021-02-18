The party is suspended for Alexander Wang





In 2015 he left, after just six seasons, returning full time to his eponymous label. Since then, there has been a revolving door of the CEOs of the Wang label, most notably when Mr. Wang himself replaced his sister-in-law in 2016. His original party girl muses, like Vanessa Traina and Zo Kravitz, had grown up; some had started a family and had reduced their sleepless nights. Some people within her company thought the brand should mature beyond its image of a wild child, also beyond the headlines about a topless Miley Cyrus attending a party in the warehouse of Bushwick hosted by Mr. Wang, or advertising campaigns featuring R. Kelly, currently awaiting trial for racketeering. and child pornography charges. Fashion has its share of #MeToo stories, many of which revolve around photographers, not necessarily designers. But some people, including Ms. Cutrone, believe the industry, known to promote bad behavior, continues to lag behind other industries in addressing its shortcomings in sexual misconduct. I’m actually surprised at how low-key fashion continues to be in responding to so many allegations, she said. It’s a job where the borders are very blurry. She noted that fashion brands still use vulgar sexual terms to describe certain looks and people are looking the other way. Retailers like Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter, which sell Alexander Wang clothing, declined to comment on their buying decisions. A company spokesperson Mr. Wangs declined to provide recent sales or store figures or to disclose when the next collection would be released. For years, high-profile luxury brands have often had to contend with reprehensible and offensive behavior by their designers and owners, such as racism at Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, or an anti-Semitic rant by designer John Galliano. So far, the ensuing outrage, stinging as it is right now, rarely seems to hurt a company’s bottom line. Scandals can certainly uproot a brand, said Julie Gilhart, industry consultant and former fashion director of Barneys New York, where she stored Mr. Wang’s early models. This does not mean that they cannot be replanted.

