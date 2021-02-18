New York Fashion Week plans to see us again at Happy Hour

VSinq seven

Cinq Sept showcased an animated bohemian collection for fall 2021, bringing cashmere for New York Fashion Week in a playful music video filled with the vibe of the late 60s and early 70s. designer Jane Siskins has captured the laid back, laid back essence for which the brand is both known and named (Cinq Sept is a French term for happy hour of the day).

The brand said the collection was inspired by English model and photographer muses Pattie Boyd and also English actress and singer Marianne Faithfull, both of whom epitomized the mix of British poshness and bohemian aesthetics of this very unique period. that filled the 1960s and 1970s.

The models cheerfully hopped into a nearly empty loft-like interior while sporting flowing dresses in a range of vintage-inspired floral designs. The 1970s were in full swing in a one-piece leather outfit that looked like a very St Laurent safari costume. Prairie chic has made its way into ruffled dresses and ruffled shirts, while high waisted jeans complete the look. Nubby tweeds and chic suits with soft collared shirts completed the sophisticated bohemian collection that the modern woman could hopefully wear to happy hour soon. Sarah shears

Social work studio

Fashion newcomers and stage favorites, designers Qi Wang and Chenghui Zhang launched their new collection for online fashion week. Social-Work Studio is a fashion brand that has positioned itself as embracing and promoting workers’ rights, shedding much-needed light on those who toil in factories while connecting consumers with the manufacturer.

In a fortuitous twist, the new online platform has helped to further strengthen that connection now that the brand’s shows are accessible to anyone with a computer and a wifi connection, not just a few rare people. in the fashion world.

The quirky collection meets functionality was inspired by the childhoods of designers in China (Wang is from Hubei, Zhang from Shenzhen), and how life in New York after the pandemic set in and reorganized the lives of New- Yorker and changed the pulse of the city. .

The creators said the collection was a collective story of nostalgia and surrealism, and it was indeed. Models wore bell-bottomed ensembles of matching patterned knitwear in earthy 1970s-style tones. Exaggerated long pointy collars adorned dress shirts, jackets and dresses, and storm flaps adorned long coats and a jumpsuit. olive green. It was a collection that was young and fun, but pragmatic enough that the wearer was theoretically ready for anything, which in our new world might very well be needed. SS

Theophilia

Edvin Thompsons’ fall collection for Theophilio, titled Solace, celebrates the ever-changing definition of what it means to be a hero in America. From frontline workers to teachers, to protesters and activists, to parents to children, it is evident that the heroes are right in front of us and more so, in us, the ratings of the show read.

Thompson also nodded The matrix, and the idea of ​​finding the superhero in all of us. But you won’t find any cape in his collection, which has its punchy and contemporary signature. There is something very Y2K about looks, which would make a ’90s Keanu Reeves proud, especially when it comes to mid-rise bootcut jeans in an acid color palette. The piece that stands out is a black leather dress with a keyhole neckline and sleeves in contrasting colors, worthy of a comic book heroine. Alaina Demopoulos

Kim shui

Kim Shui wins the distinction of having both the best and the worst inspiration for her fall collection: KS Fall Winter 2021 is inspired by that island trip she did not take. (Sorry, Kim!) And so the designer, known for her figure-hugging looks, conjured up an imaginary escape for herself.

The pieces all come in a kaleidoscope of color and are as vibrant as some birds of paradise. So many of those bare belly, underbust, or other meaty peek-a-boos pieces could make days we could go out nostalgic. But take a closer look and you will notice that some outfits are easy to wear and very commercial, like corduroy pants with jacquard panels and button up tops in brightly hued silk. Everything is very sexy, but celebrates a look where women are in charge. Consider Kim Shui as the official provider of our first nights back, at all times. Hopefully by then Shell will be on his island. A D