1920s Inspired Wedding Dresses – Art Deco Inspired Wedding Dresses





Karl Lagerfeld The Roaring Twenties or the Jazz Age were best known for their epic parties and those of F. Scott Fitzgerald Gatsby the magnificent. The era without limits followed by the Spanish flu, after people were inside for two years. A resurgence of the decade’s affinity for celebration is likely to loom on the post-pandemic horizon, and a reinvention of key trends of the era will likely follow, too. Low waists, second-skin satins, and plenty of pearl embellishments are likely to make appearances in the roaring 2020s. What could have been tried on or disguised before is now theatrical but chic in a new way. Whether your bridal style is understated, modern, modest or glamorous, these are the new art deco inspired archetypes to consider for your intimate party now or a larger party later. These looks require a flair for drama and a love of all things old and new. Here, new ways to channel inspiration from the 1920s to the 2020s – to suit all brides, from avant-garde renegade to classicist – with a nostalgic twist. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Pearls on pearls The strands on the pearl stands have an unmistakably Gatsby feel, typically worn long, wrapped around the neck a few times, or cascading down the spine, revealed by a scalloped, open back. Also synonymous with bridal, this set is usually associated with more traditional looks. For the new decade, layer them on chunky dresses, like these dresses from Vera Wang’s new hybrid bridal and ready-to-wear collection for fall 2021. This 1920s-inspired take on the classic accessory is all about being glamorous without the glitter. No sparkle or crystals needed here; this pearl on pearl look is for a bride who does nothing with the status quo. Avoid the predictable single strand of pearls – these are pearls for the bride who wants to look festive, formal, and throw a party worthy of post-lockdown energy. On the picture: Vera wang Bridal Fall 2021 BUY NOW Flapper 2.0 The jazz age was all about sparkle and bangs – and Naeem Khan is the keeper of the after-party looks that tick all of those boxes. But say goodbye to the vintage style long associated with Gatsby-style evening dresses. This look is a combination of 20th century styles but modernizes the carefree and stylish flapper. Trendy bangs to revealing leg length, a high neckline and shoulder pads add a cosmopolitan touch to the most popular plunging V necklines of the time. Think glamorous, yet playful. This bride wears stiletto heels or kitten heels, but would always trade a corset for casual lingerie. On the picture: Naeem Khan Bridal Fall 2021 BUY NOW Feather dresses Looking effortlessly chic from head to toe is best accomplished with a dress that speaks for itself. Enter: chic feathers and easy-to-wear silhouettes. This take on Jazz Age inspiration is a bit more alluring than jack-of-all-trades glamor; it’s all about play, drama and texture. This look is simple but overdone in all the best ways – similar to what we’ll want parties to feel once we get out of lockdown. This bride pushes the party outfit to the max and doesn’t hesitate to not wear white. On the picture: Khyeli Spring 2021 BUY NOW The new tweed suit In 1925, Chanel presented her signature tweed suit during a small parade in her salon on rue de Cambon in Paris.. Known for mixing traditional ideas of masculinity and femininity, Chanel took inspiration from the sportswear and men’s clothing that her then-boyfriend, the Duke of Westminster, wore on a day-to-day basis. The vibe of this bride is laissez faire; she doesn’t do the pomp and circumstance, but her style is still high society, ultra-female and classic with an edge. This look can be worn in a dress variation or as a two piece set for the aisle (paired with a veil) or for any other wedding related event like the rehearsal dinner, after party, brunch and more. beyond. This look might not scream the roaring 20s to begin with, but investing in a high-end day-to-night look that you will cherish forever couldn’t be more than 2020 – plus, go for this look with a micro mini skirt means you’ll have nothing stopping you from dancing the night away. On the picture: Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2021 BUY NOW The Speakeasy Darling This bride has been in quarantine and is ready to party – like in 1925 or 2022. Think of the staples of the 20s, like metallic embellishments, a plunging V-neckline, and a low waist; now, bring him into this century. Romantic without a doubt, but irreverent without feeling worthy of the stage, it looks fresh and inspired by the decor. It’s about infusing old world elements and new, current silhouettes: the full midi skirt of this look, its touch of blush and barely present accessories make it much more appropriate for the parties to come than for the good times spent. On the picture: Lanvin Spring 2021 BUY NOW Not so straight edge Calling all contemporary sophisticated and hopeless romantics. An alluring mansion or historic home is just the type of setting to embrace this trend. This look is all about sultry satin and a cut that skims the body. This 1920s-inspired look has a hint of edge, starting with a hint of black and ankle length. The bones of this trend riff on 1920s fashion, but a Victorian-inspired sleeve and high neckline bring the look to this era. For the roaring 2020s to come, go for satin looks with a twist. Choose minimal makeup, pops of color, and go for baroque pearls and rich embellishments to complete the look. Virtue Pre-fall 2021 BUY NOW No volume level This bride is breaking the rules, as are most of the Gatsby girls. While much of Roaring’s’ 20s fashion incorporated levels of bangs and feathers, it was all about maintaining a t0-the-body silhouette. This trend does just that, but harnesses the more modern ruffles and textures that we’ve grown to love over the past few decades. This look is sparkling but has an advantage. Voluminous skirts can keep you from partying all night long, but sporty petticoat-less ruffles are a youthful take on Jazz Age energy that is sure to suit those lively parties ahead after lockdown. Giambattista Valli Seaside resort 2021 BUY NOW Deco Forever Head-to-toe embellishments make it feel bridal – but can seem basic – if you’re not selective with your textures, fabrications, embroidery designs, and accessories. Go for pearls that provide intrigue rather than your standard sequin sheath, but give a nod to the deco designs of the 1920s. Then, rather than styling it in the jazz age with crystal headdresses and pile of eyeliner, go for effortless hair, easy makeup and dewy skin. Decors like your favorite bar or restaurant take on new life when paired with Jazz Age vibes that feel fresh – this trend isn’t about giving up decor entirely, it’s about embracing it, with style. modern. On the picture: Jenny packham Bridal Fall 2021 BUY NOW Heather Room

