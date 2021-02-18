Rihannas Savage X Fenty lingerie line worth $ 1 billion





The Rihannas Savage X Fenty lingerie line is now worth $ 1 billion. According to Forbes, the company saw sales growth of over 200% last year. There was also a 150% increase in the number of active VIP members. The line plans to expand into retail and recently raised $ 115 million through a Series B funding round. In just two years, Savage X Fenty has achieved remarkable success in disrupting the intimate category, Jon Owsley, co-associate director of L Cattertons Growth Fund, said. The brand achieves a unique balance of affordability, fashion and comfort, deeply champions inclusiveness and diversity, and has differentiated itself by creating an extraordinary level of affinity and unmatched customer loyalty. He continued: We believe the opportunities ahead for Savage X Fenty are huge and we look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in scaling digital consumer brands and partnering with Rihanna, Christiane, Natalie. and the entire Savage X Fenty team to help the Company realize its full potential. Last year, REVOLT reported that singer Needed Me hired investment bankers Goldman Sachs to raise funds, which were used to branch out into activewear and strengthen lingerie lines’ presence in Europe. As part of her fundraising request, Rihanna also sought to maintain full control of her brand. Savage X Fenty debuted in 2018. Fans praised the exclusivity of the lingerie line, designed for all shapes and sizes. The brand is now planning to venture into sportswear and further expand into men’s fashion. Rih kicked off the men’s line during her last Savage X Fenty show, which took place in October. I wanted to create styles of men’s clothing that anyone can wear, Rihanna previously said. And after Christian (Combs) did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show with men, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator. Congratulations to Rihanna on her immense accomplishment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos