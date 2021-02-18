Fashion
Instagram’s plant parent is amplifying people of color and fashion
This is part of our PLANT PPL series, where we interview people of color in the plant world.
Courtney Warwick is a budding mother plant. It started during quarantine. She was browsing social media when she came across the page of plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter (@hiltoncarter). From there, she followed her curiosity and came across the Bri Saintts page, houseplant care specialist and designer (@eargardn), and that’s when she was blown away. She had been around plants before her mother and sister had them but her research during pandemic isolation lit a flame beneath her.
I was so inspired and fell in love, she says.
She bought her own plants and created the explosively fresh Instagram account @blkgirlgrnthumb.
@Blkgirlgrnthumb became her base for flower and fashion conservation, and she expanded her audience by posting photos of her life with plants, including chic clothing choices, standout book selections, and elegant plant arrangements. .
Plants make our space so much better. We definitely lacked beauty and energy. Everything has seemed magical since we added them to the family, she wrote in an article, exploring how plants have transformed her life and home in Long Beach.
It also brought the airline industry worker to her side: I rap to my plants– designer mugs, canvas bags and T-shirts.
She also combines her love for plants with her keen fashion sense in a photo series that showcases stylish plant parents in color with their plant babies. Sneakers and Plants is photographed by a photographer based in Los Angeles @ stokley.jpg and will make you fall in love with plant parenthood again.
We recently caught up with Warwick to discuss how plants have had a transformative effect on his life.
How did you get into plants?
When I discovered my love for plants, it was as if the missing piece of the puzzle I was looking for had been found. Being a plant parent is something I absolutely love and I love to share this journey in my own way. I found something that excites me enormously and started a business related to it.
What was the inspiration for I Rap to My Plants?
One day I posted a photo and my caption was the Hip-Hop edition of the Sunday Service because I rap to my plants. Immediately after posting it, I knew this was going to be my thing. I’m more than a plant mom, I’m a cool ass plant mom who literally raps her plants every day so that was a no-brainer. Hip-hop is so important to me, so it’s dope that I could merge the two together.
Fostering a sense of community among black factory owners is at the heart of your work. How did it happen?
It’s so important to have people who look like me in the plant community. This is honestly one of the reasons I got intrigued with plants in the first place. Seeing black kings and queens sharing their love for plants and gardening immediately struck me. I found my tribe of black planters right away. This community is beautiful and so welcoming. I have received so much love and support, and it keeps me going. We all want to see each other win, and frankly, that’s enough opportunities for us all to shine.
I noticed lots of fly props and fierce foliage in your IG feed. How do plants and fashion complement each other?
Plants just add that extra touch and pop. There are so many varieties of plants, and you can find them to coordinate with your outfits because they are so colorful and vibrant. Lately I’ve seen so many brands come out with products in different shades of green due to the sudden interest in plants and nature in general. It was something I didn’t see much before. Plants can complement any outfit and definitely complement any space.
Tell us about sneakers and plants.
Sneakers and Plants is a concept I came up with to showcase the parents of wavy plants on fire [cool] shoes. It was something that I felt I didn’t see enough of, so I wanted to make it happen and bring it to life.
I sat on the idea for months. Then I started to see people taking pictures with flowers and sneakers and I knew it was only a matter of time before someone else did. So I did it!
I gathered plant friends and relatives that I saw that fly like hell and we did. My friend Kasey Stokes was the photographer, and he really did his thing. This is something that I really want to keep doing and would even travel to different states to highlight loot plant parents in other areas. I want it to be bigger than LA, I want it to be all over the world. That’s the point.
What’s the best part about being a plant parent?
The best part about being a plant parent is being able to take care of my plants and keep them alive. It might be funny, but it’s true. Keeping my green bombs lush and flourishing is a vibe and a huge accomplishment.
What is your favorite plant?
My favorite plant is Delicious monstera. Of all the plants I have, my monsters are the most loyal. I currently have three, and am making room to have at least two more here, LOL. The fenestration on the leaves is magnificent; I love this plant. You might as well call me Monstera mom.
