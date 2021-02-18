Rita Ora celebrated Kosovo’s Independence Day on Wednesday by donning traditional clothing to mark the annual occasion.

The singer, 30, who was born in Pristina in what is now Kosovo, took to Instagram and shared a series of snaps in her outfit which she wore for her video Big.

Rita’s outfit consisted of a black long-sleeved dress with gold embroidery and a pleated hem.

Celebration: Rita Ora celebrated Kosovo’s Independence Day on Wednesday by donning traditional clothing to mark the annual occasion

The hitmaker also wore a white shirt with matching tights as well as an extravagant red and black helmet.

Rita also wore dark blue boots with faux fur detailing and bright red gloves as she posed alongside several other women in traditional dress.

Along with the snaps, she wrote: “Happy Kosovo Independence Day !!!” with a message in Albanian: “Congratulations on 13 years of our independence from Kosovo!”

Kosovo is the second youngest country in the world and the youngest in Europe, declaring its independence from Serbia in February 2008.

Independence Day: The singer, 30, born in Pristina in present-day Kosovo, took to Instagram and shared a series of snaps in her outfit that she worries about her Big Music Video.

Rita wrote: “Happy Kosovo Independence Day !!!” with a message in Albanian: Congratulations on 13 years of our independence from Kosovo!

98 of the 193 United Nations Member States and 22 of the 27 European Union States recognize Kosovo, while the Serbian government does not.

Rita was born to Albanian parents in what was then Yugoslavia, her parents having left the area due to the persecution of the Albanians.

The star has already spoken to Vogue Arabia about what it was like for her family to arrive in London and start a new life just a year after her birth.

Recalling the event, she said: ‘They left their entire lives behind and had to start from scratch when they arrived in London as refugees. But protecting us was their top priority and I count my blessing every day that they did what they did.

Dress: Rita’s outfit consisted of a black long-sleeved dress with gold embroidery and a pleated hem

Outfit: The hitmaker also wore a white shirt with matching tights as well as an extravagant red and black helmet

Childhood: Rita was born to Albanian parents in what was then Yugoslavia, her parents having left the area due to persecution of the Albanians

Explaining why her parents chose the city, Rita said: ‘They chose London because dad loved music and culture, but even still, as you can imagine, adopting a new life was extremely difficult. ”

Rita went on to explain what life was like growing up in London and said she found it ‘difficult’ due to the amount of prejudice surrounding refugees.

She revealed: ‘I was often called a refugee in a derogatory manner, however, I had a lot of foreign friends and we all had a great time connecting by being different. ”