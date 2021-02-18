Alex Trebeks TV cabinet just donated to homeless and out of jail men





There were also sweaters, shoes and a few coats in a cargo of well-fitting men’s clothing that arrived at the Doe Fund program in New York in mid-January. Matthew Trebek said he was happy his father’s clothes could be put to good use. Alex Trebek was the famous quizmaster and host of Jeopardy! for 37 years, until he died of pancreatic cancer at age 80 in Los Angeles last year. I loved the idea of ​​guys having a second chance at interviews and feeling presentable in my dad’s clothes, said Matthew Trebek. My dad had a big wardrobe for Jeopardy! because they recorded five shows a day, two days a week. Everything just clicked. Most of the suits and shirts in the Alex Trebeks wardrobe have been distributed to men looking for work, and most of the ties will be handed out to program participants when they start a new job, said Harriet McDonald , President of the Doe Fund. The nonprofit, which started in 1985, provides housing, employment counseling, training and work opportunities to around 800 men with a history of homelessness, drug addiction and incarceration. McDonald’s said the clothes really boosted the confidence of the men in the program. Our guys are excited to wear something that has been worn on TV by Alex Trebek, she said. Matthew Trebek, 30, decided to donate his father’s wardrobe to the Doe Funds Workforce Reinstatement Program because he knew the clothes would be better used than sitting in his own closet. The costumes don’t suit me. I’m much taller than my dad, said Trebek, a restaurateur who lives in New York City. Most of the time I wear jeans and a t-shirt, maybe a black hoodie. I probably only wear a costume five times a year. Danger! Costume designer Steven Zimbelman helped him pack the wardrobe late last year and ship it across the country last month, he said. At the Doe Fund, residents are put through mock interviews in order to be prepared when they receive calls about job opportunities, McDonald said. All three of New York’s nonprofits are hiring former inmates at $ 15 an hour to help clean up city streets, she said. We want to help them get back on their feet and regain their dignity, she said. We want to help them find their children and re-enter the labor market. Breaking the cycle of prison and poverty is really important. About 28,000 men have gone through the reintegration program, McDonald said. Among them was George Tucker, 55, who has been living in Doe Fund housing since his release from prison last March, he said. Now he works in the kitchen of the center as a cook and hopes to pursue a culinary career. He was thrilled, he said, when he was given two of the Trebeks suits, a charcoal gray and a dark purple with matching shirts and ties. He couldn’t forget that they really fit him. Tucker said that when he was incarcerated he sometimes looked at Jeopardy! in the area of ​​commons. Alex Trebek was a well dressed man, and now I’m wearing his suits? Incredible, he said. I am very grateful for this opportunity. I hope to improve my life and looking presentable in the workplace is a step in the right direction. Matthew Trebek said that was exactly what he hoped to hear. It’s a good feeling to know the wetsuits are in good hands, he said. It’s great if it helps them rebuild their lives. Trebek owns three restaurants with his business partner in Harlem, and he often invited the men in the Doe Funds cooking program to eat a free meal and train with his cooks before the covid-19 pandemic hit New York City, a. he declared. At some point we would like to start doing this again, he says. It’s about giving someone a second chance. I know my dad would have loved it.

