



Every bride should be beautiful on her wedding day, and a local organization deserves applause for their tireless work in making these days truly special. Journalist Madeline Hughes wrote last week about Brides Across America, which has been outfitting military brides with free wedding dresses for almost 13 years. Since 2013, in response to the Boston Marathon bombing, the organization has also assisted first responders. Now he is looking to support wives who are healthcare professionals working with patients with COVID-19. We felt this really aligned with our mission to help these frontline healthcare workers because they put their lives on the line too, as do the military and first responders, said Heidi Janson, founder of the organization, to Hughes. You don’t have to be a romantic to recognize that every bride deserves a dress that is right for her wedding, but some find it particularly difficult to achieve this for a host of reasons, which can be financial, logistical. or a problem of aesthetics and fashion. Brides Across America removes these barriers, and not just for local brides. The Andover-based nonprofit also works with boutiques and bridal stores across the United States. His help is particularly timely now. Planning any event in a pandemic is taxing, starting with the uncertainty of whether local rules will even allow a rally in the first place. Then there is the issue of customer safety and comfort levels. Add to that the complications associated with wedding planning. It’s so nice to have someone take care of you, Dr Mariama Runcie, an emergency resident at Mass Hospitals, told Hughes. General and Brigham and Womens. Runcie plans a wedding with a resident’s salary, which isn’t the big salary doctors might get later in their careers. She also plans it remotely; her wedding is planned in Chicago, near her family. But at least she doesn’t have to worry about finding the perfect dress anymore, a match that happened on her recent trip to the Andover boutique. Best wishes to Dr. Runcie and his fiancee, and to all the other wives who give so much of their service to others. ||||

