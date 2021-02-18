Tapestry partners with the Black in Fashion Council for engagement – WWD

BUILDING FOR CHANGE: Tapestry Inc. is committed to the active ally commitment of the Black in Fashion Council.

By supporting this initiative, the company joins other members who unite to ensure the advancement of blacks in the fashion and beauty industry. More than 100 brands participate in the program. With Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weizmann under its umbrella, Tapestry is helping to expand the reach.

While many companies are committed to trying to improve diversity within their organizations, some focus on representation at the executive level and others focus on recruiting, internships and mentoring. Some companies are also planning to try and improve all of these components.

As part of its three-year engagement, the Tapestry team will work with members of the BIFC Board of Directors, who will provide input, ideas and advice.

In honor of Black History Month and the announcement of the partnership, Tapestry is hosting a special edition of its “Unscripted” lecture series with council co-founders Lindsay Peoples-Wagner and Sandrine Charles.

Other companies rolled out their initiatives focused on diversity, improvement screenings and commemorative items in honor of Black History Month. The VF Corp. unveiled a comprehensive plan to advance racial equity within their organization and beyond. With brands like Supreme, Vans, The North Face and Timberland, VF is leveraging its Council to advance racial equity with new programs, community partners, and public policy initiatives. Tommy Hilfiger also recently described his efforts to advance underrepresented communities in fashion through several partnerships with his People’s Place program.

Welcoming the new alliance with the BIFC, Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said in a statement, “We are committed to increasing diversity within our Tapestry and brand leadership teams. Working with the board will help us build on the progress we’ve made towards achieving these goals.