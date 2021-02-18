Pregnant Ms Hinch stuns in fitted black maternity dress for gender reveal party





February 18, 2021 – 12:25 GMT



Nichola murphy Pregnant Mrs Hinch looked gorgeous in a fitted black dress from Never Fully Dressed for her 31st birthday and baby gender reveal party.

Mrs. HinchThe birthday dinner was a very special affair as it marked the night she found out about the sex of her second baby! RELATED: Personalized Baby Grows That Is Just Perfect For The Special Little One In Your Life Dressing for the occasion, the cleaning influencer looked simply stunning Tuesday night in a black fitted dress by Never Fully Dressed that perfectly showcased her blossoming baby bump. Meanwhile, Mr. Hinch even recycled his wedding shirt and waistcoat – how sweet. Cradling her bump, she posed for a mirror selfie and wrote, “Fully dressed and ready to go downstairs. I can’t wait to be on our date… baby is hungry. Have a nice evening everyone. “ Loading the player … WATCH: Ms Hinch’s sweet reaction to baby’s gender reveals Known as the ‘Jojo’ dress, Ms Hinch’s midi dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, puffed sleeves and a fitted silhouette that ended in a fishtail hem. READ: 10 & Other Stories spring shopping we bet Holly Willoughby will wear this season MORE: Ms Hinch Has A £ 11 Storage Genie For Her Baby Stroller The style, which isn’t a specific maternity dress, is clearly very popular as it’s already sold out in most sizes – and did we mention it’s on sale for £ 49.49? Ms Hinch looked stunning in her fitted black dress Ms. Hinch’s birthday dinner quickly turned into a revelation of the baby genre, with the adoring couple ordering a special cake containing a colorful sponge – which turned out to be blue for a little boy! The 31-year-old’s choice of black outfit could have been because she didn’t want to clash with the blue and pink decorations Jamie had displayed in their living room. Jojo black midi dress, priced at £ 89.99 now £ 49.49, Never fully dressed @ Zalando BUY NOW “Ron & Hen… we love you ALL !! Now get ready boys… there won’t be two! He is on his way !! Dreams really do come true, ”wrote Ms. Hinch, who is already a beloved mom to son Ronnie. SHOP: 9 Special Mother’s Day Gifts Your Mom Will Love This Mother’s Sunday The snapshot showed the couple smiling for the camera as Ms Hinch held a slice of the blue sponge, while a white sash reading ‘It’s a boy’ draped over her shoulder. The couple are expecting a baby boy! Hundreds of fans praised the couple on their exciting news, including a close friend Stacey Solomon. “Another little boy we would all love, so happy for you, Jamie, Ronnie and Henry. Love you all on the moon and back ….,” the Cowardly women star wrote. Meanwhile, the old Love island Stars Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague added: “Massive Congratulations” and: “Congratulations”. RELATED: Ms Hinch Fans Convinced Her House Is Haunted After Nursery Visit The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







