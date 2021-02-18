Isabelle Adjani and Son Star in Ermenegildo Zegna spring campaign – WWD

MILAN – What does it mean to be a man today?

This is the question Ermenegildo Zegna wants to answer with his series of #WhatMakesAMan advertising campaigns, which officially debuted in September 2019 with the actor “Green Book” Mahershala Ali and singer and actor Nicholas Tse. The campaign was launched in New York City, where the brand rented a private Upper East Side townhouse to set up a conversation between Ali and Ermenegildo Zegna, artistic director, Alessandro Sartori.

For the latest iteration of the series, the Italian luxury brand is evolving the concept by exploiting for spring 2021 a special mother-son duo: the French actress and singer Isabelle Adjani and the model, singer and songwriter Gabriel-Kane Day- Lewis, whose father is Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis. This is the first time that a woman has appeared in a campaign for the Zegna brand, which last January included female models in its digital project presenting the fall 2021 collection.

“Sometimes my son looks like he has an old soul,” Adjani said, explaining how she viewed her son. “Behind this sometimes rebellious and really stubborn boy, there is so much wisdom and beautiful philosophy about love, kindness and generosity.

Day-Lewis and Adjani were photographed in the natural landscape of Oasi Zegna, a 24,710-acre nature reserve surrounding the Zegna wool mill ItalyThe Piedmont region which includes hydrangeas and rhododendrons as well as half a million pines planted by the founder of the same name from the 1930s.

“I had an incredible experience working with mom. This is the first campaign that we were filming together, and during the video segments we both met these characters that we created on set and it almost felt like I was playing with her. Before filming, I hadn’t seen her for over a year, so we had a great time catching up in person and spending time together. I would definitely consider myself a mommy’s boy, ”Day-Lewis told WWD. He also poses alone in other photos, sporting not only modern suits but the brand’s new range of luxury leisure wear styles, including chic and comfortable hybrid garments.

Asked what it means for him to be a man today, Day-Lewis said it was about “supporting others. Being attentive and kind to the people around us, learning to allow ourselves to be vulnerable and in touch with our emotions while learning to let go of preconceived societal notions that have led men to believe that toxic masculinity and machismo are to wait for men. Being kind, loving, and spreading positivity is the new manly.

The artist, who posed in 2016 for French label Zadig & Voltaire, said that growing up he also matured a new desire for simplicity when it comes to fashion choices. “I’ve toned down my style a lot over the years. I used to wear a lot of flashy clothes and experiment with avant-garde clothes, but today I like to keep it simple, ”he says. “A fitted t-shirt, jeans, sneakers and silver jewelry are all I need. I love to dress up and wear a nice costume when the occasion calls for it. “

Day-Lewis will be releasing a few new songs over the next few months. “One of them is a feature film with my good friend and one of my favorite British pop singers Pixie Lott. We wrote this song together in Paris a few years ago and finally decided to bring it to the world. I am really excited about this collaboration with her, ”he said.

Along with Day-Lewis and Adjani, Ermenegildo Zegna also called on Chinese actor Li Xian and digital character Noonoouri for the spring 2021 advertising campaign.

