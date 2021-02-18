8 affordable ways to style the latest spring fashion trends

Last spring we tucked our jeans deep in our closets and pulled out our most comfy sweatpants in the name of working from home. As spring approaches, we may be more willing to invest in our looks once again for a seasonal refresh of our wardrobe.

After a year of loungewear, it can be difficult to gauge where fashion will go in a few months. Fortunately Eva chen, Fashion Partnerships Manager at Instagram, joined the 3rd hour TODAY to share all of the trends that should be on your radar this spring.

Chen took to the designers on Instagram who are helping to define these fashion and beauty trends. Together, they break down the fads and show you exactly how to take them out on your own without splurging. Ahead of New York Fashion Week, Chen also took a moment to highlight emerging young designers to watch.

From vintage finds to affordable makeup solutions, read on for the styles that are filling everyone’s Instagram feeds (and even Fashion Week) this coming season.

90s nail art

Mei Kawajiri, a New York-based celebrity Japanese nail art whose clients include Dua Lipa, Jonathan Van Ness and Bella Hadid, is behind some of Instagram’s most viral nail art. Kawajiri says home nails are making a comeback.

ManiMe Let’s Link Up by Mei Kawajiri

The ’90s-inspired pieces of Kawajiri’s’ Glow Up’ collection with ManiMe are reminiscent of jelly shoes and colorful accessories that were once all the rage. These custom snap nails are made with a non-toxic varnish and are also cruelty-free. You can save 20% on a new set of nails when you redeem the code NAILSBYMEI at checkout for the first time.

Monochrome makeup

Shelby Contra, a self-taught Los Angeles-based makeup artist brings art back into makeup, using monochrome looks that are both easy and eye-catching. While artistic, these looks are wearable and fun, and are suitable for all skill levels, from novice to pro.

ColourPop Baby Got Peach Eyeshadow Palette

This pastel palette is packed with nine pigmented shades with metallic, matte and glitter finishes. The mix of pressed powder shadows and pressed glitter shadows makes it easy to create different looks effortlessly.

With a gentle formula and a heart-shaped applicator, this adorable blush can create light or bold looks with simple swipes. It comes in seven different buildable shades that can be mixed with your fingertips for easy application.

Novice eyelash users will appreciate these simple lashes that don’t require any additional trimming. These natural looking fakes are hypoallergenic and can be worn up to 20 times in pairs. All you will need is some eyelash glue to get into the total glamor. When shopping through Velor Beauty, you can use the code SHELBY15 to get 15% off the “I Would Lie” style.

Ink of Elation Sienna Liquid Lipstick

Silky yet matte, this liquid lipstick is filled with a warm pigment that complements any look. The stain resistant formula also attracts water to help lock in moisture and keep your lips hydrated all day. A little goes a long way and gives a touch of color.

Children’s fashion

Mommy and me fashion is not going anywhere. Just look at Chen, who is known to do Instagram Reels with daughter in matching sets or the Black Fashion Council, which highlights the new mother-daughter designer duo Aama House during NYFW. In keeping with these family matters, Chen traced two trends for mothers and children that appear all over food.

Super Smalls Stargazing Hair Clip Set

Matching jewelry is one of the latest follies in micro-fashion. This set of hair clips is designed for the little ones, but nothing prevents mom from “borrowing” a cute accessory to pair with their little one!

Barrire Leopard masks for adults and children (pack of 10)

Once you have your matching bling, it’s time to take it up a notch (adorable) and look for some matching masks. Barriere makes chic matching masks in all kinds of prints and designs so you can stay safe in style.

Vintage streetwear

Kia Davidson is not only a self-proclaimed savings queen, but also a creative and entrepreneur. She pushes the boundaries of sustainable fashion and the sneaker culture space and creates streetwear inspired by the early 2000s.

Sustainability has come to the forefront of fashion as we move away from fast fashion. Davidson lives by the motto “Less consumption and more design and style! So she is revamping thrift store finds like jerseys, vintage t-shirts, camos and more in places like L-Train Vintage based in New York to create a new look that doesn’t break the bank.

