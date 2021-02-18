Paris Hilton’s thigh-slit wedding dress steals the show in engagement photos





February 18, 2021 – 12:18 pm GMT



Nichola murphy Paris Hilton wore a plunging white sequin dress from Retrofte when Carter Reum proposed, and it’s like a designer wedding dress.

Huge congratulations are in order Paris Hilton, who announced it engagement with Carter Reum this week. SHOP: The most stylish face masks Simple life star delighted fans by sharing a romantic moment preview Carter got down on her knees – and didn’t she look just gorgeous? Paris opted for a white sequined dress from Retrofête which featured glamorous balloon sleeves, a plunging neckline and a split thigh. The glittery vintage style no longer appears to be available for purchase, but the “Camille Dress” is almost identical, without the belt that tightens the waist. It’s actually featured in the designer’s bridal collection and would make the perfect statement at a glamorous wedding. Loading the player … WATCH: The Most Romantic Celebrity Proposal Posts on Instagram Plus, the price of £ 915 makes her a much more affordable option than many wedding dresses – so maybe Paris is considering going for something similar for when she walks down the aisle? MORE: Paris Hilton models a bikini made of rose petals – and wow! WOW: the diamond engagement rings everyone would tell To finish off her dramatic look, Paris added white pumps, glittery fingerless gloves and a glittering tiara, as well as a pair of sunglasses. Paris Hilton wore a stunning Retrofete gown in her engagement photos with Carter Reum. Credit: Paris Hilton The proposal took place on the beach as the couple prepared to celebrate Paris’ 40th anniversary. Next to a video on Instagram, she wrote: “When you find your soul mate, you just don’t know it. You feel it. My love and I have been together since our first date, and on my birthday, he organized a special trip to tropical paradise. “As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a flowered hut and knelt down. I said yes, yes forever. There is no one I would rather spend an eternity with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here’s to love – The Forever Kind #Engaged #SheSaidYes. “ Camille sequined dress, £ 915, Retrofete @ Net-A-Porter BUY NOW She added: “My fairytale dream has come true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever !! So excited to be your wife! “ The Paris engagement ring is said to cost $ 3 million and was designed by Jean Dousset, Louis Cartier’s great-grandson. Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, said HELLO! magazine: “It’s a design masterpiece with the hidden halo to go with the three stone trapezoidal ring style. Based on the pictures we now see on the Paris Hilton website, this ring comes at a steep price. I’d say it eclipsed the $ 2 million her last ring was worth. “ MORE: Stylish Wedding Masks and Coverings You’ll Say ‘Yes’ To The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







