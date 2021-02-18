Vinny gives Angelina her wedding dress – Hollywood Life





Any tension between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick is a thing of the past as he personally delivers her wedding dress in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Jersey Shore’ preview. Almost a year later Angelina Pivarnick disastrous marriage, guys from Jersey Shore throw their boyfriend a makeover ceremony on February 18 Jersey Shore. In the EXCLUSIVE preview above, Angelina even gets a visit from her old hookup, Vinny Guadagnino, before the ceremony. Vinny comes with a special gift – a wedding dress for Angelina! “Never in a million years would I have imagined Vinny giving away my remade wedding dress,” Angelina admitted. “I always knew Vinny loved me a bit, but I didn’t know he loved me that much. But I loved it. It was nice. I guess Vinny isn’t that bad. Vinny and Angelina first met Jersey Shore days, and their sexual tension has been a running joke in the years since. Any awkwardness from the past seems to be dissipated after Vinny’s gesture, although “It’s really beautiful,” Angelina tells her husband, Chris Larangeira. “Did Vinny really choose this for me?” Does he know my taste? Vinny really knew my taste. The clip also features a tour of Vinny’s Uncle Nino, who arrived in Las Vegas to officiate the wedding. “I’m going to leave the wedding dress to Angelina so I don’t have to spend time with Uncle Nino,” Vinny joked. “It’s like the least two things I want to do in the world. I’m going to drop a dress in Angelina’s room – that’s how you know I don’t want to hang out with Uncle Nino. So far this whole season of Jersey Shore surrounded the fallout from Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi speech at Angelina’s wedding. After months of not talking, Deena and Angelina finally reconciled, and with help from Dr Drew, JWoww and Deena have agreed to be courteous to each other. Snooki hasn’t appeared in this season of the show, so it’s unclear where his relationship with Angelina lies. Jersey Shore airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.

