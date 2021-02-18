Interview with Jerry Lorenzo on the seventh collection of Fear of God and Grailed 100

Saying Jerry Lorenzo is on the right track is a bit like saying Steph Curry has a knack for draining all three. Of course, this is technically correct. But that doesn’t quite capture the enthusiasm. The excitement. The feeling that the guy just can’t miss it. From the seventh revolutionary collection for Fear of god– the designer calls it ‘coming of age’ for his LA-based label – to an absolute banger of a collaboration with Zegna, to the news that he is teaming up with Adidas, Lorenzo has so many good things being that it’s hard to believe he has time for something else.

And yet here we are, talking about another project, this time with Grailed, the preferred second-hand men’s clothing market for men who can verify the name of their favorite Raf collection faster than they can remember their mother’s maiden name. Lorenzo is part of the latest iteration of the Grailed 100, “an organized sale representing the most important styles in circulation today,” according to the brand. In the past, the internal Grailed team selected the articles. This time around, they’ve teamed up with people like Lorenzo (and Jaden Smith and Luka Sabbat) to bring it all together.

That means – lucky – there are a few pieces from the FoG Seventh Collection collector-catnip in the mix, as well as a lot of other things worthy of ending up in a time capsule of this moment in menswear. Everything will go on sale on February 24. But before the vultures started to do it all, we caught up with Lorenzo to talk about resale, long-term design, and evolving his personal style.

“I approach design with the idea of ​​creating a collection that must be a part of your wardrobe for years to come.” Courtesy

Can you tell me about the specific items you sell? How important are they to you?

I’m donating several pieces from the upcoming seventh Fear of God collection, as well as a pair of sunglasses which are a collaborative design between Fear of God and eyewear company Gray Ant. This specific collection won’t be available until the end of March, so these glasses will be released for the first time here.

The fashion industry is notoriously tough on the planet. This is a difficult thing for anyone working on a new product to reconcile, so how do you think about this problem when you are designing, and when you consider how these designs will be used?

I approach design with the idea of ​​creating a collection that is meant to be a part of your wardrobe for years to come, transcend fashion trends and fluctuating seasons, and in that sense be more consciously consumed – timeless staples for yesterday, today and tomorrow. For the release of our seventh collection, this spanned two years and reflects our commitment to slow fashion and enduring style, rather than being structurally determined by the industry.

“The second-hand market has really become that raised, vintage commercial space. Courtesy

How important do you think resale is to the future of fashion, both from a sustainability perspective and from a style / inspiration perspective? I know that, like many designers, you are no stranger to inspiration from archival pieces and vintage pieces, but do you see second-hand goods becoming a bigger factor in how people shop? and dress?

I see second-hand goods becoming a pretty big factor in how people buy and how they consume. People are now buying with different behaviors. Back then, I used to buy things – and still do today – with the intention of keeping them forever. I think kids today are not as married to the things they buy. So they buy things and wear them once or twice and sell them back. The good thing about this is that what you usually miss in the store is usually readily available in the second hand market. So I guess the second-hand market has really turned into this raised, vintage shopping space that I honestly have no problem with.

How do you see each chapter of Fear of God, especially in relation to the previous ones? Do they represent evolutions of your own style?

The seventh most recent collection for us marked our coming of age – in a way the collection not only shows a young man how to mature, but gives an older market the freedom to approach their wardrobe. in a different way. What is the modern man and what does this suit look as comfortable as a tracksuit, but it testify to the elegance of a suit? I seized this opportunity selfishly to work out these solutions as I got older.

“The seventh most recent collection for us marked our coming of age.” Courtesy

You’ve become a star of the north for a lot of people when it comes to combining activewear and tailoring, especially given the latest version of FoG and your work with Zegna recently. Do you have any practical advice on this?

I think the key is to make sure the right emotion lives in every room. Whether it’s a pair of sweatpants, a silk t-shirt, a blazer or a pair of moccasins, make sure they share the same spirit and purpose. with regard to function. For us, we always start with ease, simplicity, functionality and versatility. So if all of these boxes are checked when you are designing a part, they can most likely work together once they’ve been produced.

We explore the idea of ​​“personal style” a lot at Esquire. How did you develop yours and how does it continue to evolve?

My functional and daily needs are what inspires and informs my wardrobe more than anything. I hope my personal style is a reflection of my maturation – my internal maturation, reflected outwardly through my art of design, which I humbly believe improves with each collection.

“I hope my personal style is a reflection of my maturation.” Courtesy

What’s the next step for the way guys dress? Some predict that everyone will disguise themselves when the pandemic is over. Some think the sweats are here to stay. What is your opinion?

There is a sophistication in casual dressing that is becoming more and more expected. Today’s lifestyle isn’t nine-to-five, as the world shifts to that more “laid back Friday” approach, now you have guys who want to separate more. For example, if you go back ten to fifteen years ago, the way to break up is to be flippant, but now that is changing.

Right now everyone is wearing a hoodie and sweatshirts, so we’re moving from that to the jumpsuit. Still, it needs to be a little offbeat, and less intimidating and serious, because inevitably people will want comfort, to be comfortable. The future and what we want to achieve is a wardrobe that allows people to move and move in this modern lifestyle.

“The future and what we want to achieve is a wardrobe that allows people to move and move in this modern lifestyle. Courtesy

And what’s the next step for you? You have your main fashion line, the Essentials line, the previous work with Zegna and the upcoming work with Adidas – how the world of your designs is changing for the future and what will always be the even?

The point of view will always remain the same. I think over the years we’ve learned what we’re trying to say and I think we’re more confident in our point of view. We feel that this point of view can live whatever we touch; whether it’s furniture, tailoring, shoes or performance with Adidas, we approach everything with the same creative philosophy. Where I see it evolving, I don’t know, but I do know that where there is a problem, we will seek to solve it by the same solutions that we have used to solve everything else so far.

