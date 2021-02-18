Meet Dashiel Brahmann, a surfer who makes bespoke men’s clothing – Robb Report

The ease with which the designer Dashiel Brahmann talks about his eponymous men’s clothing line reflects his own brand of cool. Rather than immediately bragging about his experience at Thom Browne, he leads by describing his humble upbringing in Longport, New Jersey, a small seaside town just south of Atlantic City.

“The ocean is a big part of my life,” says the designer, now based in New York. Her parents were creative – her father, an architect and interior designer, her mother, an art teacher. “Surfing, skateboarding and music are where my inspiration from at a young age – being an artist or making clothes is just the way it manifested, I guess,” he suggests. Later he attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he studied menswear, he finally got the opportunity to help Browne. He then worked at Patrik Ervell and Brooklyn store Pilgrim Surf + Supply, where his first models sold out in a month.

Through it all, her greatest inspiration has remained with her education in Longport, surrounded by artists, designers and surfers. When asked to summarize the philosophy of his brand, Brahmann chooses the word “freedom”.

One of Brahmann’s iconic towel jackets. On the right, Brahmann in his element.



“The brand started out with the desire to make washed linen garments that were easy to care for and that took on their wearer’s personality over time. It has since become something much more honest, ”he told himself. Using embroidery, vintage fabrics and quilting, her collection has a simple and slightly nostalgic appeal. Iconic styles include camp-neck shirts made from vintage textiles like cotton lace tablecloths from the 1960s and West African linen from the 1940s. The designer is particularly fond of veils from the 20s to 70s. this very nice quality of stained glass when they are in the light, ”says Brahmann, adding that they are perfect for summer due to their low weight.

“I love using the back of hand-sewn mattress toppers or embroidered tablecloths,” he adds. “It’s so beautiful to celebrate craftsmanship and imperfection. One can only imagine how long each of these pieces took to sew. His graphic print towel jackets, made with 1970s terrycloth towels, also proved to be a bestseller. Each requires four matching napkins, which the designer says is quite difficult to find. Elsewhere, her tailoring prowess is on display in minimalist super 100 wool dividers, simply accented with hand-sewn details and sleazy, saggy ’70s suits.

Brahmann is a creator by trade, but without a doubt an artist by nature. Much of his branding is made to order. “I used to do wholesale business and since Covid I changed my business model. I feel free to be creative, ”he says. “Not having to commit to huge minimums or other manufacturing limitations greatly reduces the stress of the entire process.”

While he is tired of the word ‘sustainable’ being overused in the fashion industry, the fact that nothing can be 100% sustainable, environmentally friendly practices are of obvious importance to him. . By using only period materials and dead animals for made-to-order parts, it eliminates excess waste from its production process. Likewise, all packaging is made from 100% post-consumer materials.

A mohair shirt of dead animals ($ 375) and a bespoke look from Brahmann’s fall collection.



It’s almost impossible for brands to stay under the radar in the age of social media, so it’s surprising that Brahmann has been considered an insider secret since his brand launched in 2017. “I’ve always had it. hard with self-promotion, ”admits the creator. “What I really want to focus on is giving my client something really special – done with love and done the right way.”

Marketing may not be in its DNA, but Brahmann’s brand is growing at a steady pace. When the world reopens, it plans to host international pop-ups. Over the past year, he has also developed a secondary brand that uses 100% natural materials and will donate 10% of all profits to clean energy organizations. “Everything is ready and ready to use,” he says, “I’m just looking for an investment. If there is anyone there: hit me! Ultimately, however, he’s not here to get rich. “I’m just looking to enjoy life, find a good balance and surf more.”