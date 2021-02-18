Fashion
Oh Honey, Noa Buckys Q5 Fashion Blog: University of Iowa Hawkeyes
Welcome boys and girls. It’s been a minute since we last met to get a taste of the fashion sense of oppositions, or their lack of … considering Wisconsin played a lot of teams for the second time.
Since we last spoke, I have worked hard, dazzling all of my jeans, hoping for a time when I once again have an excuse to wear them in public. But that’s enough for my jeweled denim, let’s move on!
Here we are with a game against Iowa, a team Wisconsin has yet to see on the hardwoods this season.
One thing to note that I will mention here, instead of below, is that on each of the Iowas’ uniforms they have included a equality message, with a tie under each player’s number on the back of their jersey.
Well done, Iowa.
As a reminder, we will evaluate the opposite threads on a scale of oh honey, no, at YAASS QUEEN.
Oh honey, no: Obviously, this is the worst rating. If I have to explain this to you, you’re probably wearing socks with sandals right now, or a brown belt with black pants, anyway, oh honey, no.
Ewww: Nice try, but no.
Werk it: You brought it.
QUEEN OF YAASS: Best of the best. Your proverbial milkshake brings all the proverbial boys into the yard.
The school: University of Iowa
Mascot: Hawk eyes
Color scheme: Black and gold
Official brand sponsor: Nike
Home uniform:
The uniforms of the House of Iowas are white with black accents, including edging around the collar and the holes for the arms of the jersey. The jersey features Iowa across the chest in a sort of modified block font, with player numbers appearing in the same font.
A yellow stripe, edged in black, appears on the left side of the jersey and continues on the shorts as well. The strip then meets a black stripe that moves horizontally across both legs and is paired with a yellow border, which covers the bottom few inches of the shorts.
The Hawkeye logo is also on the side of the right leg of the shorts.
I would love to see yellow incorporated a bit more into the jersey, perhaps as a border, or even as the primary color of the text that appears on the uniform. Was that paired with a black border, I think it would make the jersey much more attractive.
My other complaint is the use of a single strip along one side of the uniform. They would be much better served not to have stripes on the jersey or to have smaller stripes on both sides.
Uniform home score:
Ewww
Outdoor uniform:
When playing on the road, Iowa has uniforms similar to their house knits, but in black.
The uniform features yellow accents, such as edging and text on the jersey. The uniform also has the same yellow stripe on the left side, but this time it is bordered with a white line. The white line continues horizontally on the shorts as well, as on the house uniform and the yellow border also appears at the bottom of the shorts.
Again, I would like to see another color, possibly white on this uniform, act as a border on the text that appears on the jersey.
With the predominantly black uniform, the yellow stripe used with a white border does not look as good as the black and yellow pairs on the white uniform. While having different stripes or a lack of stripes would benefit the domestic uniform, I really think the road uniform would benefit greatly from a different style, if not no striping at all.
Uniform exterior score:
Ewww
Other uniform:
The Iowa alternate uniforms are black, as are their exterior uniforms, but instead of featuring the Iowa or the Hawkeyes on the chest, the tiger hawk logo is present.
This uniform also features different stripes, which are best displayed below.
There is also an arched stripe that appears on the back of the uniform, under the players’ last name, which is not present on either home or away uniforms.
Personally, I’m not a fan of the school logo that appears instead of the text on the jersey. I think Iowa would be a lot better suited, having Hawkeyes on the front of the uniform, which spice things up of their other two uniforms, because both have Iowa on their chest.
One thing I love about this uniform is the stripes that show up on the side of the jersey and shorts. The design is more modern than the stripes that appear on their other two uniforms. Unfortunately, the bands are not enough to save the uniform and their use of the school logo, instead of the school name and / or nickname.
Iowas second alternate uniform is, in my opinion, his best.
The uniform is yellow, with black accents, including black edging on the collar and armholes, with Iowa, but in a cursive font, with the player numbers always presented in the same block font. modified than that used on the other three uniforms. .
The same stripe that appears on home and away uniforms is used here, but in black, with a white outline. The stripes meet at the bottom of the shorts, as on the home and away uniforms, with a black border on the bottom of the yellow shorts.
I love the use of a cursive font on the uniform, instead of using the same Iowa font design as on the home and away uniforms. Using a different font is kind of a subtle change, but it makes all the difference.
Using black stripes on a yellow background is also a great look, much better than yellow on white and / or black uniforms.
Alternative uniform score:
Black uniform: Ewww
Yellow uniform: Werk it
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]