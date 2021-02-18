Oh Honey, Noa Buckys Q5 Fashion Blog: University of Iowa Hawkeyes

Welcome boys and girls. It’s been a minute since we last met to get a taste of the fashion sense of oppositions, or their lack of … considering Wisconsin played a lot of teams for the second time.

Since we last spoke, I have worked hard, dazzling all of my jeans, hoping for a time when I once again have an excuse to wear them in public. But that’s enough for my jeweled denim, let’s move on!

Here we are with a game against Iowa, a team Wisconsin has yet to see on the hardwoods this season.

One thing to note that I will mention here, instead of below, is that on each of the Iowas’ uniforms they have included a equality message, with a tie under each player’s number on the back of their jersey.

Well done, Iowa.

As a reminder, we will evaluate the opposite threads on a scale of oh honey, no, at YAASS QUEEN.

Oh honey, no: Obviously, this is the worst rating. If I have to explain this to you, you’re probably wearing socks with sandals right now, or a brown belt with black pants, anyway, oh honey, no.

Ewww: Nice try, but no.

Werk it: You brought it.

QUEEN OF YAASS: Best of the best. Your proverbial milkshake brings all the proverbial boys into the yard.

The school: University of Iowa

Mascot: Hawk eyes

Color scheme: Black and gold

Official brand sponsor: Nike

Home uniform:

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The uniforms of the House of Iowas are white with black accents, including edging around the collar and the holes for the arms of the jersey. The jersey features Iowa across the chest in a sort of modified block font, with player numbers appearing in the same font.

A yellow stripe, edged in black, appears on the left side of the jersey and continues on the shorts as well. The strip then meets a black stripe that moves horizontally across both legs and is paired with a yellow border, which covers the bottom few inches of the shorts.

The Hawkeye logo is also on the side of the right leg of the shorts.

I would love to see yellow incorporated a bit more into the jersey, perhaps as a border, or even as the primary color of the text that appears on the uniform. Was that paired with a black border, I think it would make the jersey much more attractive.

My other complaint is the use of a single strip along one side of the uniform. They would be much better served not to have stripes on the jersey or to have smaller stripes on both sides.

Uniform home score:

Ewww

Outdoor uniform:

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

When playing on the road, Iowa has uniforms similar to their house knits, but in black.

The uniform features yellow accents, such as edging and text on the jersey. The uniform also has the same yellow stripe on the left side, but this time it is bordered with a white line. The white line continues horizontally on the shorts as well, as on the house uniform and the yellow border also appears at the bottom of the shorts.

Again, I would like to see another color, possibly white on this uniform, act as a border on the text that appears on the jersey.

With the predominantly black uniform, the yellow stripe used with a white border does not look as good as the black and yellow pairs on the white uniform. While having different stripes or a lack of stripes would benefit the domestic uniform, I really think the road uniform would benefit greatly from a different style, if not no striping at all.

Uniform exterior score:

Ewww

Other uniform:

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa alternate uniforms are black, as are their exterior uniforms, but instead of featuring the Iowa or the Hawkeyes on the chest, the tiger hawk logo is present.

This uniform also features different stripes, which are best displayed below.

There is also an arched stripe that appears on the back of the uniform, under the players’ last name, which is not present on either home or away uniforms.

Personally, I’m not a fan of the school logo that appears instead of the text on the jersey. I think Iowa would be a lot better suited, having Hawkeyes on the front of the uniform, which spice things up of their other two uniforms, because both have Iowa on their chest.

One thing I love about this uniform is the stripes that show up on the side of the jersey and shorts. The design is more modern than the stripes that appear on their other two uniforms. Unfortunately, the bands are not enough to save the uniform and their use of the school logo, instead of the school name and / or nickname.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowas second alternate uniform is, in my opinion, his best.

The uniform is yellow, with black accents, including black edging on the collar and armholes, with Iowa, but in a cursive font, with the player numbers always presented in the same block font. modified than that used on the other three uniforms. .

The same stripe that appears on home and away uniforms is used here, but in black, with a white outline. The stripes meet at the bottom of the shorts, as on the home and away uniforms, with a black border on the bottom of the yellow shorts.

I love the use of a cursive font on the uniform, instead of using the same Iowa font design as on the home and away uniforms. Using a different font is kind of a subtle change, but it makes all the difference.

Using black stripes on a yellow background is also a great look, much better than yellow on white and / or black uniforms.

Alternative uniform score:

Black uniform: Ewww

Yellow uniform: Werk it