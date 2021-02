Alex Jones’ silky floral dress from The One Show has spring written all over it

February 18, 2021 – 5:11 p.m. GMT



Nichola murphy Alex Jones looked gorgeous on Wednesday’s The One Show, wearing an alluring floral dress from Wyse London and retro white boots.

The unique show host Alex jones viewers stunned Wednesday night with her pretty spring outfit! MORE: Alex Jones Reveals Touching Reason Matt Baker Left The One Show Styled by Tess Wright, the Welsh presenter looked ready for the warmer weather, wearing a floral dress and retro white boots. “The perfect spring dress … even better in the flesh, the print is crazy! @Wyselondon,” Tess wrote, captioning Alex’s outfit. She continued, “Looking at @alexjonesthomson, this is going to be very worn!” Crafted from a blend of silk and cotton, Alex wore Wyse London’s “Celina” dress, which features puffed sleeves and a ruffled hem. Perhaps most striking, as Tess pointed out, was the ’70s-inspired ditsy floral print, which featured bright yellow, green and white colors. Loading the player … WATCH: 5 Style Lessons Alex Jones Swears By As expected, the cute style already has limited stock in some sizes – so hurry up if you want to copy Alex’s look. READ: 14 ​​gifts you need on your February birthday wishlist SHOP: The most stylish face masks The 43-year-old paired her midi with white heeled boots, and while she hasn’t credited her exact pair, we’ve found alternative styles for as little as £ 22.50. Alex paired her dress with white heeled boots Fashion stylist Tess previously opened to HELLO! about Alex’s gorgeous wardrobe, and revealed they wanted to “shake things up” when she returned from maternity leave with her youngest son Kit. Discussing the presenter’s favorite brands and styles, she added that comfort is really important. “Her favorite figure would probably be wide jeans and a nice soft knit in a bright color,” she says. Floral dress, £ 325, Wyse London BUY NOW “Alex also likes a midi dress in bright colors or cute prints, something she can put on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing up interviewing guests.” Her latest look certainly does the trick! And her off-screen appearance is largely similar to her TV appearances, with Tess revealing that she also opts for comfortable clothes. “I know she’s like me – with two small children, she loves the comfort, convenience and anything you can throw in the washing machine,” she said. SHOP: 10 Things We Bet Holly Willoughby Will Wear This Spring The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







