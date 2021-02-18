Winnie Harlow Styles Pink Dress with Lace Up Boots for Kyle Kuzma Date – Footwear News





For a dinner party at Nobu Malibu, Winnie Harlow styled a monochrome baby pink ensemble on Wednesday night while she was with her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma. The model wore a light pink dress in a body-conscious silhouette with a gathered miniskirt. She wore it with a matching camisole underneath and a ribbon-style belt in a slightly darker medium pink shade. To accessorize the outfit ready for the occasion, Harlow selected the $ 2,850 Fendi Baguette handbag in the colourway of embroidered pink canvas, a silver chain choker necklace and a coordinating cocktail ring, paired with a mask. black.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have a romantic dinner at Nobu Malibu on February 17th. CREDIT: Photographer Group / MEGA For shoes, the former “America’s Next Top Model” completed the look with a pair of lace-up front ankle boots in a nude and black colourway. These shoes feature a nude upper construction with a pointed toe and cutout front and black laces along the vamp. They also have a cutout detail on both sides of the heel, joined by a black colored heel strap and a towering stiletto heel. Related

A closer view of Winnie Harlow’s boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group / MEGA With this observation, Harlow confirms his affinity for head-to-toe ensembles in light hues paired with towering shoes. In October 2020, the model was spotted, also at Nobu Malibu with Kuzma, in a velor jumpsuit with contrasting accents on the side panels and a coordinating fuzzy jacket in a slightly lighter beige colourway. She wore the textured outfit with a pair of high socks, which featured a trendy flare heel, which matched her outerwear perfectly.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow celebrate the Lakers’ Championship at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. On October 14. CREDIT: Photographer Group / MEGA Throughout the winter months, the Victoria’s Secret former wore a range of on-trend shoe styles, from retro-inspired Moon boots to Uggs and Timberland boots. Additionally, the model has teamed up with shoe brands such as Steve Madden and Puma. In January 2020, she partnered with the latter label to promote the brand’s new sneakers for their Fashion Rebels collection. Embrace her raised shoe style with similar lace up boot options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Louise et Cie Vanida lace-up boots, $ 85 (from $ 169).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Buy: Protection Tennie lace-up boots, $ 188.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Vince Camuto Eshilliy Lace Up Boots, $ 90 (from $ 150). Click on this gallery to see the evolution of Winnie Harlow’s style over the years.

