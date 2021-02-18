CFDA and Vogue Revamp 2021 Format CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund – WWD





The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have redesigned the format of CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2021. An evolution of the 2020 A Common Thread initiative, which provided financial assistance to members of the fashion community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 program will address the challenges facing the US fashion industry. . The selection committee was expanded to include Tom Ford, President of CFDA, Aurora James, Founder of Brother Vellies and the 15% Pledge, and Sam Lobban, Senior Vice President, Designer & New Concepts, Nordstrom. They join returning judges Anna Wintour, Chioma Nnadi and Mark Holgate of Vogue, Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA, Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, Roopal Patel, senior vice president, fashion director of Saks Fifth Avenue, and model and activist Paloma Elsesser. The CVFF app will open on March 10, and unlike in previous years, the 10 finalists will receive funding and mentoring based on their designated areas of need. Grants were previously reserved for the top three designers. The app is open to emerging designers as well as former CVFF finalists and designers who received last year’s A Common Thread funding. “The CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund was born out of a time of crisis, and given where we are now, it is important that we continue to give back like never before,” said Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief and Vogue’s Global Editorial Director and Global Director. content officer, Condé Nast. “After last year’s A Common Thread initiative, we decided to rethink our 17 year fund to serve our designers in the best and strongest way possible.” Kolb of CFDA added, “The designers face huge challenges and need a lot of support to navigate this time around. We firmly believed that this was the right time to evolve the Fashion Fund, provide funds and advice to the 10 finalists and give them an equal chance to survive and thrive in our industry. Last year, A Common Thread raised over $ 5 million, with more than 160 grant recipients over five cycles. A Common Thread also donated $ 1 million to Harlem’s Fashion Row ICON 360, which was created to support color designers who are pivoting their businesses during the pandemic. The 2021 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund is supported by Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue. FOR MORE STORIES: Harlem Fashion Row Sets Agenda for Third Annual Digital Fashion Summit A common thread announces that 36 companies will receive grants in the second round CFDA creates program to provide more opportunities for black talent in fashion When it comes to diversity in fashion, there is a lot of work to be done.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos