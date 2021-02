Page Reg-Jean wearing cardigan and jeans

PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES. ART TREATMENT: ELAINE CHUNG

welcome to Heat check, a (semi) regular dose of essential style inspiration, taken from the best celebrity photos. It’s been a historic few weeks for the Everyman style. We enjoy an extravagantly dressed celebrity as much as the next post, but squatting at home in the same sweatpants we’ve been wearing for six straight months, there’s something reassuring about seeing a famous face doing the right amount when ‘he is forced to do so. venture outside. (The stars – they’re like us!) First, there was Bradley Cooper dropping his kid off at school into a posh daddy, looking for everyone as if they were waking up, throwing groggy what was most easily at hand, then taking to hurrying her daughter to the door. (There was also Bradley Cooper in flannel and Bradley Cooper in sold-out Gucci – you know, for variety. There was a lot of Bradley Cooper.) So today we are delighted to add to the annals of accessible celebrity style the outfit of Regé-Jean Page, the British actor who rose to fame after one star turn. Bridgerton, the Netflix sensation produced by Shonda Rhimes. Yesterday in Soho, the actor came out in a sleek, far from the 19th century form foppery viewers around the world are used to seeing. But after so much time spent in Regency-era costume, it’s only natural that the dude would want to relax when it comes to getting dressed.



And he looks relaxed, but not at the expense of his personal style. As Page illustrates, when in doubt, it’s always a good idea to stick with what you know that works. There are no big statements here, no bold visual proclamations categorically declaring a new way for men to dress in the future. There’s just a really nice shawl collar cardigan, slim black jeans, and a clean pair of low top sneakers. In other words, some basic sartorial items that every guy should already have in his wardrobe. And if you don’t know how to dress after so many months of lockdown (or if you’re directly terrified of the prospect of wearing real pants in the real world again), an outfit like Page’s is such a solid place as any other to start with. * Cue the dramatic voice over of Lady Whistledown * Supima cotton crew-neck t-shirt Square chain necklace Best

mejuri.com $ 120.00 Slim fit jeans Everlane

everlane.com $ 68.00 Avidan grossman

Avidan Grossman is the eCommerce Style Editor at Esquire, covering men's fashion, footwear, grooming, and accessories.

