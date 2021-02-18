Fashion
How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wedding dresses show personalities
- Chloe Savage worked on the embroidery of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s wedding dresses.
- Savage said she liked the way each dress showcased the two women’s very different personalities.
- She thought Middleton’s dress was “wise”, while Markle’s dress was “flashier” and “risky”.
A woman who worked on the iconic Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wedding dresses believes their dresses showcased the very different personalities of the two duchesses.
Chloe Savage told Insider she doesn’t have a clear favorite when it comes to Middleton and Markle’s dresses, but loves the way each dress “symbolizes who they are.”
“Every bride’s dress is a statement of itself,” she says. “A good wedding dress designer will help you best show off your figure and everything about you and that’s what these dresses did.”
Savage said she found Middleton’s custom Alexander McQueen dress, designed by Sarah Burton, to be “understated and very clean.”
Middleton’s dress featured long lace sleeves with floral embroidery that paid homage to the UK. Roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks were the four national emblems of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
“It was beautifully equipped,” added Savage. “But he’s not a flashy person, if you know what I mean.”
Markle’s custom silk Givenchy dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a 16-foot veil decorated with California poppies and flowers representing the 53 Commonwealth countries, a tribute to her and her roots. of Prince Harry.
“Meghan’s is flashier,” Savage said. “Off-the-shoulder was a lot riskier, but she’s taking risks in comparison.”
Savage worked on the embroidery of the two women’s dresses
Savage was at the Royal School of Needlework when he received a “cryptic email” asking if the embroiderers would be available for a “big project”.
The seamstresses were taken to London, where they had to sign the Official Secrets Act, promising not to divulge sensitive information about the Royal Family.
“Once the bomb fell, it was like, ‘Oooh!’ because we knew who the designer was and everything at that time, which nobody else in the world was doing, ”Savage said upon learning that she had been commissioned to work on Middleton’s wedding dress .
“It’s ridiculous that you can’t even tell your partner that,” she added. “I suspect some people’s husbands thought they were having a secret relationship or something!” My partner, he was fine. My mom got a little weird!
Savage, who helped apply all of the lace to Middleton’s dress and shoes and also worked on her blue silk and white lace garter, met the princess during fittings and said she was “incredibly normal. “.
The embroiderer was then brought in to work on Markle’s dress when a friend of Givenchy’s asked her if she had free time for a project. When she reviewed the Official Secrets Act, Savage immediately knew what it was for.
“I went, ‘Mhmm, I was here before!'” She recalls, laughing. “Givenchy wouldn’t be someone you normally sign the Official Secrets Act with.”
While Savage was not in the office when Markle came to view her dress and was unable to meet her, she said she loved working on the two women’s dresses for their big days.
“Kate was beautiful handmade lace, it was absolutely divine to work with,” she says. “With Meghan, it was the veil.”
Both dresses had their own challenges
“It’s very similar to working for a fashion house,” Savage said. “Slightly longer hours, less sleep, a little more obsession with washing your hands. They forbade eating and drinking near anything. And whatever you do, don’t bleed at work!”
But it was all worth it to see Middleton and Markle’s dresses on their wedding days.
“Oh, it’s always nice to see a bride walking down the aisle in your clothes,” she said. “I don’t often get to see him.”
