I am no longer anonymous: Alexandre Wang’s accuser is recorded





At the end of last year, reports that the designer Alexander Wang sexually assaulted and harassed transgender men and women circulated on social media. In a post on TikTok, the model Owen Mooney accused Wang of groping him at a New York club in 2017. Mooney Told The Fashion company that he decided to name Wang in the post after learning of similar allegations against the creator. I was disgusted and shocked that I wasn’t the only victim of his behavior, Mooney told the store. So I felt it was necessary to stand by these people and say his name out loud. Four other men who remain anonymous said BoF that they had had similar experiences with Wang at clubs or parties. Wang denied the charges, saying in a statement on New Years Eve that he had never engaged in the excruciating behavior described and would never conduct me in the manner alleged. Prominent Victims Rights Advocate Thursday Lisa bloom Told The New York Times that she represents 10 men with allegations against Wang and his company. One of the men is the stylist and fashion archivist David Casavant, who told the newspaper that Wang pulled down his pants and underwear at a Brooklyn club in 2017. Casavant was drunk, telling the Times, I was so apparently in a vulnerable state that he thought Wang’s intention was to humiliate him. (Via a lawyer, Wang denied taking the Casavants pants and underwear down, writing that Casavant had an unmistakable personal animosity for years. In response, Bloom said Casavant was true to his story. . do for him.) Casavant told the Times that he decided to come forward about the allegation after Wang released his statement denying the charges last year. As BoF In January, anonymous reports of Wang’s alleged behavior surfaced on social media a few years ago. Wang, who rose to fame in fashion in part because of his reputation as a nightlife figure, continued to host New York Fashion Week parties for years to come. But attention now seems to have shifted firmly from the glamor and excitement of the parties Wang attended and held on to his demeanor towards them. I didn’t like the idea that people could be called liars who weren’t, Casavant told the Times. I didn’t feel a necessary response from the fashion industry on this. As far as I can understand I understand they were mostly anonymous so that’s fine. But here I am. I am sitting in front of you. I say who I am. I am no longer anonymous. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Carl Lentz and the Hillsong Problem

