Christian Cowan Fall / Winter 2021. Courtesy of Adrienne Raquel.
Fashion
Christian Cowan welcomes the roaring twenties in his fall 2021 fashion film | Magazine W
This week marks the second New York Fashion Week to take place during Covid-19, and designers like Christian Cowan know the novelty of staying at home has almost worn out. So he decided to put together a fashion film that embodies everything about New York that we all missed inside and that we can’t wait to return to once the world reopens.
Opening with a voice over by Saturday Night Live comedians Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, “A Fashion Thing” is Cowan’s answer to any skeptics who don’t believe that fashion can be fun for everyone. “It features the people of New York who make people fabulous, and when it comes to comedy, SNL is the legendary statement of New York production and television, ”the designer said of Zoom.
Working with director Matthew Foster and musician Slayyyter on the film’s original song, Cowan has put together a fashion flick that is both funny and evocative of what the designer called “quintessential New York vibe.”
“Comedy has been put to sleep by fashion a bit,” he continued. “And an actress is fabulous! That’s all I want, so why not dress this person? I never really understood the separation between the two worlds.”
He also enlisted the help of Rachel Cargle, who, in partnership with the Loveland Foundation, collaborated with him for his Spring / Summer 2021 collection. “She’s of legal age and can turn a look,” he said, before turning ‘Explain her casting inspiration to the rest of the motley crew featured in the film and the collection’s lookbook.
“I wanted to show everyone what my New York is, so it’s everyone from the fabulous ballroom scene in Harlem to Dorinda Medley in Real housewives“He continued, illustrating that his take on New York City can be as eclectic as he wants, as fabulous as he wants and as funny as he wants.” I wanted all of this. different walks of life from all different neighborhoods in New York, ”he said.
Paris Hilton, who is featured in the fashion film via Motorola razr (a brand partner for this fall’s collection), also happens to be a very good friend of the designer, and was a no-brainer to include in the production. “I have become friends with so many women who buy my clothes because the people who buy my clothes are generally fabulous,” he said.
Her goal with the collection and her movie which premiered just over a week ago was to make fashion accessible, both in terms of who can transform a look and who can buy an evening dress in the middle. of the financial crisis caused by the global pandemic. “As a party dress brand that makes expensive party dresses in a time when people have less money and parties are illegal, it’s like, what’s the method of loving moving forward ? ” He asked. Turns out the answer was to talk with her customers, find out if they still wanted to dress at home, and find more affordable manufacturing techniques to make the clothes. “Instead of big embellishments, it’s the Swarovski transfers which are still stretchy but at a lower cost,” Cowan explained. “My goal is to have a lot more of these items around $ 1000 and under. I want everyone to be able to access them, and that’s what the movie conveys as well, because it parodies the fact that people often think that fashion is that they can’t approach. “
In terms of actual outfits, this collection is reminiscent of the brand’s previous pieces, incorporating chunky zippers, bows and stretchy fabrics in “new and exciting ways” so people can find the comfort of partying at home. , while wearing a fabulous statement look. “I think this collection that we’ve created is the easiest to wear,” Cowan said. “I have worked not to compromise the fabulous look.”
If the designer could do a bit of post-pandemic guessing, he would say he fully supports the idea that people will end up going wild at public parties. “I’m really looking forward to the roaring twenties happening,” he said excitedly, mentioning that he wanted to partner with Susanne Bartsch to start a weekly nightclub event once he was sure. . “I really want the brand to be part of the rejuvenation of New York’s nightlife and party scene.”
