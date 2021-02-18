the rise and rise of the $ 2000 dress





Even though the brand doubles the mesh quotient from last winter, Zimmermann says they've received a clear sign that their customers don't want them to switch to more casual clothing. Weren't going to become a lounge cashmere sweat brand, that just won't happen. I'm not interested … it's really important to stay in your zone, she said. Zampatti agrees that although she offered her customers velor pants and a turtleneck top as a pandemic-friendly alternative, sales of dresses, jackets and coats continued throughout 2020, a validation of her decision to stick with what she has become known for over 55 years. years. Women want to dress, they don't want to look old-fashioned, she says. They love everything that is new and they love the quality. The new collection is inspired by the Countdown show of the 70s and 80s. Carla Zampatti has also remained true to her guns, with a few exceptions, during the lockdown. Credit:Hugh stewart And they're not afraid to pay for it either, Zampatti says. Her dresses regularly sell for around $ 1,000, with more casual styles closer to $ 600. She says the impact of the overseas travel ban turned positive for her business, especially after lockdowns were lifted in most states and events started again. They realize that the only way to get really beautiful pieces is from a local designer, she says. We always do well in difficult times because [customers] see our coins as investments they keep forever. She says smart designers aren't just the ones who made the tracksuits, but the ones who think more clearly about … what their clients need. It makes you think harder. What can I do to get my customer to shop with me? It's the same commitment to glamor, even in a pandemic, that inspired Zimmermann to include several dresses in the upcoming fall collection, inspired by the hit TV series from the '70s and' 80s, Countdown. Discussing the brand's first foray into denim, the designer explained that she appreciates the angst some women experience when buying jeans. So she approached their manufacture the same way she designs swimsuits. Loading I have a deep understanding of wanting to be comfortable, that clothing should be flattering, she says. Because it's such a flooded market, it was important to me that … he really had a Zimmermann approach. [This is] not going to the park with kids' denim, that's if i want to go to a nice restaurant and wear a really over-the-top blouse … that's one way to tone up the outfit. In December, Zimmermann ad that Italian private equity firm Style Capital had taken a 70 percent stake in the company, to the tune of hundreds of millions of euros. In January, the brand became involved in a cultural appropriation scandal after a group of Mexican artisans accused the company of using its traditional creations without permission or compensation. Negotiations between the brand and the artisans are continuing. Zimmermann declined to comment on the question, but said that whatever challenges 2020 poses for the brand, they are always looking to improve and grow. All the challenges we have … [our approach is] listen, learn and do things in a way that always improves the business.

