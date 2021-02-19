Fashion
Allbirds, ThredUp and more send letter to Biden for ‘Fashion Czar’ – WWD
A writer’s quest – to get President Joe Biden to appoint a fashion czar – has been greeted with open arms by sustainable fashion.
“There is not much that individual brands can do, and I’m a little tired of hearing the same story over and over again: they’re trying to get things done in the right direction as we face change globally. climate, we see all these microplastics ending up in the ocean. It’s a huge consequence that the fashion industry is wreaking havoc around the world, ”said Elizabeth Segran, Senior Editor of Fast Company. Segran first brought up the idea of the fashion czar (or high-level political advisor) to the public last week.
“When I saw the article take off, there were people who kind of laughed and said, ‘A fashion czar? –– is this person going to handle the transformation of the White House, “which to me was so enlightening,” Segran said. “When [people] think about fashion, they don’t think about this massive polluting industry [they do] when you talk about the oil industry – immediately people think of the terrible consequences of the sector. [With fashion], people always think it’s going to the mall and shopping.
Even before the letter was written, broad support came from the industry through social media, championing support for a self-styled fashion czar.
Rachel Kibbe, Founder and CEO of Circular Services Group, a consultancy specializing in waste and circularity (now a signatory), took to LinkedIn to share her list of recommendations, including the need to decouple economic growth of production, compulsory extended producer responsibility and the right to repair built into every product, plus transparent and fair wages.
Brands like Everlane, ThredUp, Rebecca Minkoff, Allbirds, Reformation, Mara Hoffman, Cuyana, Aday, Clove, The Big Favorite, Amendi and Solgaard signed the letter. Attorney Hilary Jochmans, who specializes in sustainable fashion policy and has over 15 years of political and government experience in Washington and New York City, is leading the effort after contacting Segran. The letter can be sent as early as Friday to arrive at President Biden’s desk.
“Fashion should ask itself what kind of change they want to make and with their industry and with their government,” Jochmans said. Previously, she founded an initiative called PoliticallyInFashion, a grassroots initiative linking brands with fashion politics (Swedish-American label Amendi was the first to sign earlier this month).
The signatories of the fashion czar’s request say the move would signify a commitment to human labor and environmentally friendly practices “as well as recognition of the role of fashion as the engine of the American economy.” .
Why is the Biden administration ready to embrace this fashionable leadership? It boils down to a feeling of overall altruism.
“It seems so clear to me that it takes a coordinated effort [in fashion], and over the past four years, it has seemed really impossible to have a conversation like this, ”Segran said. “The Biden administration has expressed a desire to show leadership on, for example, climate change. One problem with fashion is that the fashion supply chain is so large and complex, and every piece of clothing we own has passed through so many different countries and so many different hands that no country has wanted to take responsibility for it. this sector because his country is only a small part of all this global industry. “
The signatories to the letter were also journalists and academics, including sustainable fashion experts like Lynda Grose, president of fashion design at California College of the Arts and Kathleen Grevers, director of education at Fashion Revolution USA. Countless other sustainable-minded fashion organizations have joined including Custom Collaborative, Fashion Revolution USA, Fibershed, Sustainable Brooklyn, The New Fashion Initiative, New Standards Institute, The OR Foundation, PoliticallyInFashion, Remake (the organization at non-profit behind the #PayUp campaign), Sustainable Fashion Forum and Fashinnovation, among others.
The demand for a fashion czar is in line with the decisions of former U.S. presidents who appointed czars to coordinate on behalf of industries such as automobile manufacturing, energy, or for shorter-term crises.
“It’s not just a part of the economy that is just moving. We are at a time of crisis and this requires action in multiple dimensions, ”said Segran. “I imagine this Czar’s role in several parts of the executive, so someone who would both look at the environmental consequences of the fashion industry, but also think about things like work.
Although she has yet to identify her own top pick, Segran remains upbeat and optimistic about the administration’s response.
For more information, see:
Stylists give sustainable fashion a new and ambitious appeal
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]