Australian brides buy $ 270 wedding dress from ASOS

  • Australian brides en masse buy $ 270 wedding dress at ASOS
  • The ‘Sophia’ dress is a fraction of the price of an average wedding dress: $ 2,637
  • It has short lace sleeves and a semi-open back that closes just above the waist
  • The dress has nearly 100 reviews online, and many advise it to be plus size

By Alice Murphy For Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Update:

Australian brides are ordering a wedding dress almost 10 times cheaper than average in droves from the comfort of their own homes.

At $ 270, the “ Sophia ” dress from the online fashion store ASOS is only a fraction of the price brides typically pay at Down Under, which was $ 2,637 in 2020.

The ivory gown – which is ASOS Wedding Edit’s bestseller – has a sweetheart neckline, short lace sleeves, and a semi-open back that closes just above the waist.

The waist is cinched with a thin band before the fabric flows into a floor-length pleated skirt, a bohemian style perfect for late summer ceremonies at the beach or in the yard.

Survey

Would you like to wear the dress for $ 270 on your wedding day?

  • Yes 13 votes
  • No 5 votes
  • Only as reception dress 0 votes

Buyers left nearly 100 reviews on the brand’s website, many highlighting the high quality of the fabric for such a reasonable price.

“For the price, you can’t beat this dress,” wrote one woman.

A second added: “I was impressed with the quality. The skirt part was the most beautiful of all the ASOS wedding dresses that I have tried really beautiful.

A third said she received the dress ‘nicely packaged’ in a garment bag and was delighted it fit her like a glove.

“ The dress is just beautiful, I’m tall and it fits lengthwise and is really comfortable. Can’t wait to wear it on my big day!

Average cost of a wedding dress per Australian state

New South Wales

Victoria $ 2,886

Queensland $ 2,038

South Australia $ 2,575

Western Australia $ 2,497

Tasmania $ 2,327

Northern Territory $ 2,625

Australian Capital Territory $ 2,024

Source: Easy weddings in Australia

Others called it the perfect buy for those on a budget or those who don’t mind spending a lot of money on a dress they’ll only wear once.

Despite widespread praise, many said the dress was ‘plus size’ and advised professionally altering it for the perfect fit.

“I bought this dress for our civil wedding and loved it! It needed a little bit of amendment because the top was a bit loose, ” one woman said.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



