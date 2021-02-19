Australian brides buy $ 270 wedding dress from ASOS

Australian brides are ordering a wedding dress almost 10 times cheaper than average in droves from the comfort of their own homes.

At $ 270, the “ Sophia ” dress from the online fashion store ASOS is only a fraction of the price brides typically pay at Down Under, which was $ 2,637 in 2020.

The ivory gown – which is ASOS Wedding Edit’s bestseller – has a sweetheart neckline, short lace sleeves, and a semi-open back that closes just above the waist.

The waist is cinched with a thin band before the fabric flows into a floor-length pleated skirt, a bohemian style perfect for late summer ceremonies at the beach or in the yard.

At $ 270, the ASOS online fashion store’s ‘Sophia’ dress (pictured) is a fraction of the price brides typically pay Down Under, which was $ 2,637 in 2020

The ivory dress (left and right) has a sweetheart neckline, short lace sleeves and a semi-open back that closes just above the waist

Survey Would you like to wear the dress for $ 270 on your wedding day? Yes 13 votes

No 5 votes

Only as reception dress 0 votes

Buyers left nearly 100 reviews on the brand’s website, many highlighting the high quality of the fabric for such a reasonable price.

“For the price, you can’t beat this dress,” wrote one woman.

A second added: “I was impressed with the quality. The skirt part was the most beautiful of all the ASOS wedding dresses that I have tried really beautiful.

A third said she received the dress ‘nicely packaged’ in a garment bag and was delighted it fit her like a glove.

“ The dress is just beautiful, I’m tall and it fits lengthwise and is really comfortable. Can’t wait to wear it on my big day!

Average cost of a wedding dress per Australian state New South Wales Victoria $ 2,886 Queensland $ 2,038 South Australia $ 2,575 Western Australia $ 2,497 Tasmania $ 2,327 Northern Territory $ 2,625 Australian Capital Territory $ 2,024 Source: Easy weddings in Australia

Buyers have left nearly 100 reviews on the brand’s website, with many noting the high quality of the fabric for such a reasonable price.

Others called it the perfect buy for those on a budget or those who don’t mind spending a lot of money on a dress they’ll only wear once.

Despite widespread praise, many said the dress was ‘plus size’ and advised professionally altering it for the perfect fit.

“I bought this dress for our civil wedding and loved it! It needed a little bit of amendment because the top was a bit loose, ” one woman said.