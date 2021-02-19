British study reveals men’s fashion item women find irresistible





A rule of thumb in fashion is that you should dress for yourself first and foremost. You should dress well because it makes you feel good and gives you the opportunity to express yourself, not because you are trying to impress members of the opposite sex (no one likes desperado). But we’d be lying to ourselves if we didn’t dress, at least in part, to impress potential suitors. There is nothing to be ashamed of, really. Our feeling? If you dress to mark a date then you can get involved too. So what’s the # 1 thing a man should wear if he’s looking to get the attention of women? Turns out the answer is staring us right in the face: it’s the classic costume. UK review site Watchpilot conducted a study to find out which outfits people find most appealing to men and women, based on their sexual preferences, which found 46% of women prefer a suit and tie. for guys, B&T reports. Other results from the study reveal that women like dark shades on men, boots are the favorite footwear, and the most attractive accessory for a man is a classic wristwatch (no surprise here). Interestingly, high-top sneakers were found to be quite insufficient in the survey, which interviewed more than 2,000 Britons. We wonder if you would get a different result in a country more passionate about basketball like the United States. RELATED: NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s ‘Magical’ Raw Denim Ride Is A Forgotten Art On the other hand, the men in the study said that the outfit they found most appealing to women was a swimsuit and a bikini… Again, a result that is probably not very surprising, but calling. to some self-reflection, B&T valorize: “It seems like women’s bodies are always very objectified – which we think is a double standard when you see that the most popular outfit for men was a suit and tie. Food for thought indeed. If your wardrobe doesn’t have a good suit (or two), check out our guide to the best brands of men’s suits on a budget. Read more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos