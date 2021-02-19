Fashion
It’s not just a fashion statement … it’s an ear saver for those who wear masks often
Tara Kiwenzie’s beaded barrettes aren’t just beautiful; they are also functional, keeping the ears comfortable against the pain of wearing a mask.
Kiwenzie, who hails from the unceded Wikwemikong territory on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, typically spends his days on the powwow trail throughout the summer. But when COVID-19 canceled powwows across the country, she turned to beadwork to occupy her time.
In November, she saw crochet earmuffs that relieve the pressure of mask bands on the ears.
She said her husband and hubby always joked that she should try different things, and when he suggested a beaded ear saver she thought it was a great idea.
“Masks aren’t going anywhere,” she says. “I’ve seen a lot of people complain about their ears and their rashes behind their ears.”
Kiwenzie played with the idea of figuring out how she wanted it to look and function.
The pieces are similar to the large barrettes that can be seen on powwow dancers, but they have two buttons on the sides to slide the rubber bands off the mask.
The first went to her sister-in-law Naomi Wolfe, who works as a midwife in Sudbury and has to wear a mask all day.
Wolfe said the pandemic has been difficult for midwives because they provide one-on-one care to women, sometimes for 14 hours straight, without removing a mask.
The barrettes are “fantastic because they actually help hold the mask in place, and it saves my ears,” she said.
Wolfe, who is a member of Brunswick House First Nation near Sudbury, said she always asks for early information on Kiwenzie’s creations.
“When I’m stuck in scrubs and masks and goggles it’s nice to see a little bit of personality and culture show through in my protective gear,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said she also likes to include pearl jewelry or cords with her daily scrubs, as she primarily works with members of the Indigenous community and it helps show clients that they can relate to her.
Since the ear saver she gave Wolfe turned out to be working on the front lines, Kiwenzie decided to share five more on Facebook.
They all sold out in four hours.
“The price I’m asking is a bit more upscale because it’s a functional part. It’s not like a locket that you only wear once in a while, ”she says.
One of the people who ordered one of the pieces also requested matching earrings, so they now have a full set.
Kiwenzie said she plans to donate one of the earmuffs from her next collection to a frontline worker.
“I’m just asking people to share a brief story about a frontline worker in their life or if they are themselves,” she said.
Then she will put the names together and draw awinner.
She said she would keep making them for as long as people wanted.
“I always try to think of a masculine style, with bigger buttons and a smaller beaded piece, so it’s not that blingy.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]