Tamron Hall stuns in a dreamy yellow dress perfect for spring – and we've found the best fool for hundreds less. Find out where to buy them.

Tamron Room stunned as she rocked one of the hottest colors of spring as she took to her stage at the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday. RELATED: Tamron Hall Celebrates TWO Major Milestones in Outstanding Looks You Must See The daytime TV host made another dreamy style statement in a yellow Ulla Johnson dress from the brand’s fall 2020 collection. The flowy midi dress comes with asymmetrical ruffle details, puffed sleeves and a side slit. Tamron stunned in a yellow dress from Ulla Johnson Tamron paired the look with Sarah Noor’s gold LUCID hoops and Sarah Flint leopard-print pumps. We loved the combo so much that we tracked down her Ulla Johnson dress and found a similar version for hundreds less. Ulla Johnson Odette dress, $ 625, Modesense BUY NOW English factory yellow dress, $ 115, Shopbop BUY NOW The fashionista seems to have a soft spot for neon in winter which can last into spring – and we love it, too. Last month we stood up and clapped like we were sitting in the audience when she appeared on the show in a dreamy yellow Alex Perry suit. RELATED: Tamron Hall WOWS in Pink Feathered Dress Rocks This Year’s Most Delicate Fashion Trend We know Tamron will give us a daily statement style moment on her show (Vogue has dubbed her the Best Dressed Woman on Daytime TV after all), but this costume was the inspiration for the boss we were looking for. start the new one. year. Tamron seduced in a yellow suit Alex Perry MORE: Tamron Hall WOWS in Lace Outfit as She Celebrates Exciting News The structured and stretch cape blazer had padded shoulders and pockets on the chest and side, and the stretch cape pants had a high waist fit and flared leg. The stylish suit from the fashion designer’s Resort 21 collection can be purchased separately, but even with a steep price tag of $ 3,200, it quickly sold out. Tamron completed her look with a black top and gold Jennifer Miller earrings, and even added a touch of pizzaz with her shoe set with chunky Gianvito Rossi leopard-print heels. Pops of color are an essential trend for spring bosses clothing, even if you take care of your work around the house.







