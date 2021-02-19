Top 5 trendy looks from the Australian Open





Even in these difficult times, when tournaments face many challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sportswear manufacturers are coming up with innovative tennis designs that deliver peak performance and bring the sustainability of fashion. at the upper level. Marija Zivlak from Women’s tennis blog showcases the best WTA outfits launched at the 2021 Australian Open. Even at 39 and after 25 years on the pro circuit, Serena williams remains the pioneer of sport and a player who breaks the boundaries of tennis fashion. The spectacular outfit for the American Australian Open was inspired by a one-leg suit worn by late track star Florence Griffith Joyner, also known as Flo-Jo. As if the asymmetrical one-piece silhouette weren’t controversial enough, Nike reinforced the shock effect with vibrant pink and red color blocks that Williams paired with a bold blue headband and shoes.

Elina Svitolina and other NikeCourt athletes take tennis style to new heights with the Spring Slam Melbourne Tank Top, Melbourne spring skirt and Melbourne spring jacket. We can’t say that NikeCourt Melbourne apparel introduced anything new to the WTA fashion scene – asymmetry, pleats, cutouts, color blocks, crisscross straps have been around for a long time – but Nike has combined these design features together. a new way create one of the most amazing collections of all time. Perhaps the secret lies in the unusual combination of a subtle camouflage print, earthy tones and bright colors that are reminiscent of the heritage of the Nike All Conditions Gear line.

Venus Williams EleVen Forest Queen skater dress reinvents a zebra print in a striking mint colorway. The streamlined silhouette features a stand-up collar fit and A-line hem. To support eco-friendliness in the fashion industry, each dress includes 12 recycled water bottles. In addition, the fabrics and clothing are created locally in the United States. Garbie Muguruza rock the navy adidas Prime Blue Dress, a 2-in-1 piece characteristic for its dramatic back cutout, perforated skirt and bold yellow contrasts. The design brings back memories of the spectacular adidas beachwear-inspired jumpsuit in which Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open. Mesh openings, strategically placed perforations and ventilated mesh skirt maximize ventilation. They work with HEAT.RDY fabric to keep players dry and comfortable. This high-performance dress also plays its part in adidas’ initiative to end plastic waste, as it includes recycled plastic waste collected from beaches and coastal communities, preventing it from reaching the oceans. Coco gauff, this year’s youngest player in the Australian Open draw, honored with custom Grand Slam look by her clothing sponsor New balance. The American teenager deserves such an investment, because her matches always attract attention. This fortnight at the Australian Open, the 16-year-old rocked a unique racerback dress for its faded stripes, orange on the chest and navy blue on the skirt. The generous cutout at the lower back is accentuated by contrasting edges. To match the outfit, the sleek rising star of the WTA painted nails on her left hand in blue and her right hand in orange. Tell us your Australian Open fashion favorites on social media: @WTA. WTA receives commissions for purchases made through the links in this article.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos