Kelly Ripa impresses in flattering print dress – and it’s on sale at 60% off





February 18, 2021 – 10:45 PM GMT



Brandi fowler Kelly Ripa wowed in a flattering print dress on Live With Kelly and Ryan – and it’s on sale at 60% off. Find out where to buy them.

Kelly ripa kept the work-from-home style inspiration alive as she stepped out on the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage on Thursday. MORE: Kelly Ripa’s Blue Pants Make Everyone Say The Same After rocking fans in the perfect LBD staple on Wednesday, the daytime TV host was stunned in a black and white Isabel Marant gown topped with an abstract print. Kelly completed the look with a black belt cinched at her waist and added a splash of spring color with a pair of pink suede pumps from Gianvitto Rossi. WATCH: Kelly and Ryan on the set of Living with Kelly and Ryan The fashionista danced in her seat and shook her shoulders before greeting Ryan with a “Happy Thursday”. MORE: Kelly Ripa’s Diet Confession May Surprise You – But It’s So Relatable When the show posted the behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram, fans were quick to praise her ensemble in the comments. “Looks good on you !!! I love I love these shoes !!, wrote one of them.“ K&R, you always look so awesome, ”another rang, while a lot of others added emoticons. We loved Kelly’s look so much that we got her back – and found her on sale for 60% of the original price on Net-a-Porter. We also found the Kelly pumps, which have been sold out for a while, but are back in stock just in time for spring. And, as an added bonus, we also discovered the perfect dupe for those dream kicks that won’t break the bank – a pair of Coach pink suede pumps for under $ 80. Isabel Marant Ibelky stretch-silk dress, $ 568, Net to wear BUY NOW Gianvito Rossi pumps, $ 583, Farfetch BUY NOW Pink Coach Waverly Pumps, $ 78, Outlet Coach BUY NOW

If Kelly’s heeled pumps sound familiar to you, it’s for good reason. She wore them earlier this month with a purple, white and pink Marc Jacobs floral mini dress cinched at the waist with a Reiss belt. In a video the show’s Instagram shared on Wednesday, Kelly can be seen walking around with her hands in the pockets of the designer dress as Ryan walks behind her swinging a gray wool sweater and pants. RELATED: Kelly Ripa Stuns In Perfect LBD To Work From Home – And We Found The Best Fool For $ 70 “I’m going to Easter services and you’re going to a Christmas party,” Kelly joked in the clip. “I know, but where are we going for brunch after service?” Bennigan, ”Ryan quipped. Jokes aside, we loved the fashionista’s springtime look, especially her pink pumps. Bright pops of color on the heels are all the rage for the season. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







