Realtimecampaign.com promotes equal opportunity in fashion: female streetwear – Press release





In the world of fashion and fashion designers, a designer has to create and style his client. For many years, fashion designers have carved out a niche in fashion and have responded to the demands of those they dress. Whether it was clothes, shoes, handbags or accessories, each followed the aesthetic appetite of its individual clientele. Of course, the client wanted to push the designer towards edgy and innovative styles, but there wasn’t a lot of crossover between the labels. Everyone dressed a type of customer, until now. Gender specific Until recently, streetwear was primarily designed for men. This client liked larger-than-life sneakers that were loose enough to allow movement, but fitted in the right places to show features. The general appearance appealed to the guys. The ladies only took advantage of this style to wear their boyfriend’s comfortable clothes. And, every time they did, the guy would mention that they never looked sexier. It is therefore not surprising that someone, several labels, decided to go to these women and offer them female streetwear. Click here for go to the site. Gender neutral In recent years, non-sexist clothing has increased. Some like to play with fashion, explore identity and expectations, and choose fashions that challenge norms or expectations. These fashions avoid highlighting areas of the body that are considered the focal point of the female or male form. They almost seek to hide distinctions that could clearly convey one gender or the other by emphasizing cuts or styles. According to realtimecampaign.com, these fashions deliberately blur the lines to break traditional rules of men’s or women’s fashion. Gender equality The new development of female streetwear is not meant to be seen as a woman dressing in a male or male fashion. On the contrary, he fully recognizes that these are fashions that appeal to women and men. And not because they want to be seen as manly. They love the look, but they still want to express their sense of fashion and feminine identity. These two objectives should not be mutually exclusive. To see an example of how the look can be translated into body awareness styles that celebrate the female form, head over to Lychee label. The look says tough, confident, daring, and street, and it’s not just for men. Designers get it Nike, Jordan and Drake’s new October Very Own AKA OVO are just a few of the designers offering their creativity to this newly recognized fashion segment. Drake’s certified love for women can be a streetwear blessing. He and others show off the ladies, the looks they want, the looks they want to wear. We’re so past the idea of ​​assuming we know what a person likes, wants to wear, or how they want to represent themselves to the world through their style choices just because they happen to be a girl. Of course, women love these hot new trends in street styles and certainly appreciate being recognized in the fashion market. Media contact

