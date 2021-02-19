Andy Koli Polo, aka Andy Winner, takes over the fashion space as a true blue professional





His commitment, determination and passion have led him to the forefront of the fashion industry as one of the fashion icons. Isn’t it amazing to know and learn about all of these people who have shown what true passion and resilience is when it comes to building their unique niche in their respective fields? Well, knowing these people only inspires and instills more hope in others to believe in their dreams and succeed in achieving the position and status they want to earn in their career. We came across such a successful and passionate individual who sleeps and breathes fashion; he is Andy Koli Polo, aka Andy Winner. This young man was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then moved very early to Belgium. Initially, he studied at a law school in Poland at the University of Wroclaw. Later, Andy Winner moved to the United States at the age of 21, where he studied at Montgomery College for two years in business administration. Andy Winner has always shown a great fondness for fashion, photography and travel. For this passion, he wanted to push his limits and do everything to do something in this direction and create his unique niche and that’s what he did. Today he has traveled to over 40 countries and this is how he discovered different styles of fashion from different cultures. Speaking from his hometown of Kinshasa in DR Congo, Andy Winner says, “Fashion is like a religion in my hometown, where everyone likes to look good and be high in their fashion game. However, not everyone had the opportunity to afford or buy expensive clothes or even to feed the family ”. It made Andy Winner feel like he was working to make an impact on the younger generation and making them believe that people don’t have to be fashionable to look fashionable or buy expensive clothes. to be recognized. He believes that everyone can create their own style and focus only on what they are comfortable with. Today, Andy Winner also works at Bombardier as a machine operator and simultaneously tries to create a very strong community of bloggers, stylists and models in Montreal, who can come together and create great fashion content. On weekends, when he’s not traveling, Andy Winner collaborates with future photographers and models and does photo shoots. People like to take advice from him for his unique fashion sense and this is how some have even updated their closets. Not only that, Andy Winner has also been a guest at many fashion shows like NYC Fashion Week, LAFW and DCFW. You can follow him on instagram: https://instagram.com/king_with_style







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos