Fashion
5 local fashionistas share their wardrobe essentials + what’s going to be hot this spring
How would you describe your style? Classic, retro, chic, constantly evolving? If you’re in need of sartorial inspiration, meet these five Birmingham fashionistas and clothing stores with the “It” factor to see their must-have items for any closet.
1. Aisha Taylor, Owner of Bridge and Root
Meet Aisha Taylor, fashion lover and owner of an upcoming men’s boutique this spring in Birmingham city center called Bridge and root. Her goal is to inspire others to reach for the stars like she did as an entrepreneur and mother of two boys.
How would you describe your style?
“EDGY AND CHIC. Juxtaposition is my thing. I wear clothes together that most people don’t think of pairing. It is not necessarily on purpose. This is exactly what works for me and what makes me feel the most like who I am as a person.
According to Aisha, the trend we should all have our eyes on this spring is the monochromatic look and I couldn’t agree more. We saw this trend play a major role in the grand opening with Michelle Obama’s purple number and Biden’s granddaughters rocking neutrals and pinks.
What is an essential item that every closet should have?
“Definitely a blazer. For women and men. There is so much you can do with this coin. It can easily be dressed up or down. So many people are working from home right now. Having a blazer handy for a quick Zoom call just helps make your life easier. For more versatility, I would go for navy blue or gray, but checkered blazers just add something special to a look.
Get to know the name Megan LaRussa. This Birmingham native and Birmingham-Southern College (Go Panthers!) Graduate is a style coach who empowers, educates and inspires women to dress for the life they desire. After training in New York City as a trend forecaster, she returned to The Magic City where she found her passion to work with clients to help them develop their personal style.
Megan would describe her style as constantly evolving, but some factors that will always hold true are her love for all things feminine, effortless French, and a touch of edginess. You can still find her with a pair of classic earrings and she loves a sophisticated leopard print.
Which trend are you looking forward to trying this spring?
“I’m putting the finishing touches on my Spring Trend Guide for my Style Coaching clients, and I love the optimism we see in the spring collections! I think my favorite trend has to be what I call “women’s sportswear”. It’s here that designers throw a bomber jacket over a feminine dress or wear sneakers with a skirt. Personally, I love this unexpected mix of high-low elements! “
What is an essential item that every closet should have?
“If I had to cut it down I would say a flattering white V-neck t-shirt. This garment can go with anything. Finding one with the right amount of stretch, thickness, and the perfect V-shape for you can be like finding a needle in a haystack, but when you find it, it’s a workaholic! “
3. Randall Porter, brand strategist + style enthusiast
There are two Randalls in Birmingham Woodfin and Porter. Let’s meet the Porter. You all know we couldn’t do a fashion piece without including it. If you follow us on Instagram, you can recognize it by our Now the Weekend videos. Aside from being a star on camera, he’s a brand strategist and style enthusiast with a blog called Stylishly Social on his website.
“My aim is to bring people together and expose them to unique places and experiences in Birmingham. If I had to put a title, it would be Cultural Curator. At the center of it all is fashion. I’m a big advocate of how your personal style has more power than people realize. “
He would describe his style as “Everyday Chic” with a modern twist, but keeping it classic. His outfits start with a classic staple, but he’ll add a unique touch for an intentional touch.
What is an essential item that every closet should have?
“Honestly, a good pair of white leather or canvas sneakers and a khaki double-breasted belted trench coat.”
4. Mary Fehr, photographer and medium-sized queen
Meet Mary, a full time commercial and wedding photographer here in Birmingham. If you haven’t found his Instagram account on your Explore page, let me do it for you. Like many of us, Mary has grown to love her body over the past few years and shares tips, a midsize style, and everyday living on @ConfidenceCurved.
My style has no real definition! I wear what I feel good in, and it’s everything from finds from thrift stores (mostly from Sozo Trading Co.) to high-end items. I can go from bold and edgy to soft and comfortable. I mostly shop on a budget or sell parts to get a good deal. There are only a few crazy items I have. “
What is an essential item that every closet should have?
“Fun pieces. You must have items in your closet that are for special occasions, for photos, or just for relaxing around your home! I don’t care if “I’ll only wear it once”. I will appreciate while I do it. Particularly fun dresses! I have a lot of “oh, that would look great in a photo” pieces that I probably wouldn’t wear to the grocery store or to work, but they look great in the photo! “
5. Kameron Monet, lawyer + content creator
Kameron Monet is a lawyer, content creator and social media strategist. She began her career as an associate lawyer, while simultaneously using social media to share content regarding fashion, beauty, lifestyle, female professionalism and career development.
“After realizing that my social media expertise and licensing could add value to aspiring influencer lawyers, as well as educate content creators on the power of contracts when signing Mark; I quit my job at a 9 to 5 law firm to experience what I call the best of both worlds. “
She would describe her style as classic, neutral and chic. These three factors make for a stylish closet and items that can be worn in many ways.
As for her must-have item every closet should have, Kameron is torn between a well-fitting white button and a black blazer.
Which trend are you looking forward to trying this spring?
“I am obsessed with loose pants! They give me a classic, neutral and chic vibe while being super comfortable and trendy! “
6. Gus Mayer, your one stop shop for shopping for the latest trends
Exclusive shoes, clothes, accessories, you name it! Gus Mayer makes sure to follow the hottest trends and specializes in luxury items. This spring you can catch trends like:
- Structured handbags + clothing, like Cult Gaia and Staud
- Feminine flowers like LoveShack Fancy
- High leisure and athletic clothing like PE Nation and Aviation Nation
- Chunky boots + sneakers
- Tie-dye knits
- Spring sweaters
What is an essential item that every closet should have?
“Invest in a great pair of jeans Mother, AGOLDE, Frame, Lafayette 148, LAGENCE are all great options. While we know skinny jeans are ‘out’, I think it’s also important to wear what is most flattering for your body type. A blazer that you can dress up, or pair with a graphic t-shirt and leather leggings or joggers. “
Kelsey Alexander, Assistant Store Manager + Social Media Manager at Gus Mayer
Mark your calendars and keep an eye out for the latest trends on their upcoming trunk shows that feature a specific designer. Here are the deets:
- Hilton Hollis, February 25-27
- Kevan Hall, March 2-3
- Rebellion, March 11-12
Do you follow someone local who inspires you with their fashion sense? Shout them out to us on social media @BhamNow on Facebook and Instagram, or @Now_Bham on Twitter.
