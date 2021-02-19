The Guide: How to Dress Correctly for Your Body Type

In a world of ever-changing trends, it might not always be easy to know how to adapt them to the unique (and beautiful!) Body shapes of Indians. We’ve created this handy guide to help you learn how to dress to your body shape and showcase your favorite features with the styles you have (or should have) in your wardrobe. Looked!

Work with the very Indian body type: the hourglass

The hourglass figure is pretty much every woman’s dream and is often referred to as the “ideal” body type.

If you are one of those lucky women who have almost the same measurements at the hip and bust with a defined waist, following the shape of an hourglass, congratulations! You have deadly curves to flaunt!

When dressing an hourglass figure, there are a few basic guidelines to follow that will help you think like a stylist and create outfits that you can’t wait to wear.

Use lines to grab attention where you need it. Lines are your best friend and will help you accentuate favorite parts of your body.

Your figure is made for dresses; do not fear them. A fit and flare dress is designed to focus on your waist and flow effortlessly.

If your clothes don’t give you a defined size, a belt will do.

Take inspiration from the stunning Priyanka Chopra Jonas who dresses up for the hourglass body shape every time!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas





Nail the slender body: the rectangle

Similar to an hourglass but without the waist, women the silhouettes are quite straight. If your shoulders and hips measure roughly the same with a waist that is straighter than curved, your build looks like Anushka Sharma, Nargis Fakhri and Anne Hathaway!

The most exciting thing about having a rectangular figure is that you can also play around with the dress up depending on what features you want to accentuate or highlight.

Highlighting your waist is a simple and effortless way to break up the rectangle. Opting for fitted clothes will flatter your height.

Another way to get curves is to choose tops that will highlight your upper body and shape your waist. If you have a rectangular body, you can pull off pretty much anything when it comes to stockings. The prints will add depth to your straight figure.

Everyone’s favorite Anushka Sharma has dressed for her athletic body type more times than we can count.

Anushka sharma









Balance is the key: the inverted triangle

If your shoulders are wider than your hips, you have one of the sportiest bodies. The prominent shoulders give this body type an athletic-looking physique.

It is important to balance your broad shoulders with your narrow lower body to create a symmetrical look. Go for outfits that add curves to the hips and bottom while creating a more defined waist to help you create the right proportions.

Opting for clothes that will add volume to your lower body will widen your hips.

Shiny or printed wide leg stockings are a no-brainer as they will balance your shape and help draw attention to your legs as well.

Balance it like our fashionista Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja







You are in the big leagues! The triangle

If your hips are the center of your body, you’re in the league of JLo and Rihanna. A triangle or pear shaped body type essentially suggests that the lower body is more prominent than the upper body. Shifting attention away from your hips and waist is key!

You may want to draw attention to your waistline while creating the illusion of volume on your upper body; a silhouette that defines the waist like the peplum would do. Another tip: Overlay, overlay and overlay! Jackets and coats will create visual interest and draw the eye upwards.

Remember to avoid boxy tops that hide the waistline. Keep the stockings simple and avoid details, patterns and bright colors; opt for darker colored stockings instead.

Parineeti Chopra shows us the right tips for dressing!

Parineeti chopra





