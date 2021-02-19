7 trends making a comeback in the fashion world – the daily eastern news





Of course, when it comes to fashion, history repeats itself. Designers don’t always play favorites with a decade and each new year brings a new batch of styles. Fashion is timeless and sometimes the strides of previous years will make a comeback. Here are some trends that are coming back in 2021: 1. John mom First of all from the 90s we have mom jeans. These jeans have a high waist and a loose leg that tapers just above the ankle. They can be worn with a sandal or other delicate shoes. Skinny jeans aren’t the only pants sold in stores anymore and for those who like a little leeway, you have to be ecstatic to review them. 2. Go-go boots Going back to the 70s, the iconic white ankle boots were most women turning to clubbing shoes. Pair these shoes with a colorful mini dress and they made the perfect outfit for a night out at the nightclub. Now we see these boots on shelves of varying lengths, from ankle height above the knee. 3. Corduroy Corduroy is another timeless trend of the 70s. Corduroy jeans, jackets, handbags and all were extremely popular in the 70s, but since then corduroy has been used primarily to make clothing. for children. Now he’s coming back. 4. Silk scarves Since the 1950s, the trend for silk scarves has emerged. Silk scarves were a big hit in the 1950s and are a big hit today. We don’t wear silk scarves like they did in the 50s. Instead, we get more creative, turning our silk scarves into tops or even hair accessories. 5. Biker shorts Having their moment in the 80s and then again in the 90s and now into the 21st century, biker shorts keep coming back. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid can be seen wearing these shorts with an oversized shirt and a pair of chunky sneakers. 6. Chunky sneakers The 80s were the decade of the sneaker. Everyone wore Levis and white tennis shoes, the bigger the better. Chunky sneakers were a trend that no one thought would come back in fashion. Today, that trend is back in full swing, with designer brands like Yeezy and Gucci producing some of the most chunki shoes to date. 7. Scrunchies The elastic, tight black hair bands we’re so used to seeing are starting to be replaced with a softer, more delicate ’80s option – scrunchies. These hair ties are much better for the health of your hair than the black hair ties that we normally see. Scrunchies create less chafing and breakage on your hair, and you’re less likely to leave hair bent when tying it up. Plus, they’re back in style! It’s a win-win. Julie Zaborowski can be reached at 581-2812 or [email protected]

