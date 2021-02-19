Florida women dress as elderly women to get coronavirus vaccine, says Orange County health director





It’s the most popular product out there right now, so we have to be very careful, Pino said at a press briefing on Thursday. The geriatric mask is the latest example of people trying to cut the line to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. Authorities last month identified a wealthy Canadian couple who posed as residents of a remote Indigenous community to take doses for seniors. Meanwhile, a Indiana Department of Health issued a warning earlier this month against what he called a substantial morality after people lied to workers at vaccination sites about their addresses, jobs and age. Florida women’s costumes may have been successful before. Both had the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention card showing they had received their first doses. Pino said he didn’t know how they might have been vaccinated before, but on Wednesday workers at the Orange County Convention Center site got it. After staff noticed the difference with their birthdays written on their driver’s licenses, the 44 and 34-year-old women were referred to lawmakers, who issued trespass warnings against them, the office said. Orange County Sheriff. The women, whom the Washington Post does not identify because they have not been charged, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening. They did not have their second injection and security at the site was increased following the incident, said Kent Donahue, spokesperson for the health department. Pino said there had been a few cases of people trying to get health workers to get vaccinated, including a man who went by the same name as his elderly father. As we are engaged in this process by trying to move fast some people might sneak in, so it’s probably higher than we suspect, he said of the number of people who might lie to get it done. vaccinate. When asked if it was frustrating for him that the two women skipped the queue, Pino said it was not up to him to determine who should be next on the list, referring to the scale established by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right). Our job as a health department is to vaccinate as many people as possible, Pino said. DeSantis came under fire this week after exposing a pop-up clinic offering vaccines in an affluent, mostly white, neighborhood in Manatee County, Florida. The state has received 3.4 million doses and administered more than 2.5 million first doses, according to data compiled by The Post. Orange County has vaccinated more than 200,000 people, Pino said, adding that the county is increasing its ability to keep up with the community’s desire. It’s great to see this demand, he said. We have not lacked weapons willing to be vaccinated. We have people pretending to be old to get vaccinated.

