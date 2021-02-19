Fashion
VHF, an all-video fashion magazine, to launch – WWD
LONDON – As traditional media face the challenges of monetizing content and promoting the product through e-commerce, two digital design creatives have come up with their own solution: an all-video magazine with shoppable pages, online content. direct, fashion features and opportunities for brands to showcase products and convert traffic into sales.
VHF, which stands for Video High Frequency, will go live today with the launch of a quarterly video diary featuring magazine-style articles and fashion pages with products from brands such as Gucci, Prada, Dior Men and Versace. which can be purchased with one click.
In a few weeks, VHF co-founders Fabio Merche and Elisa Silvestri – who met when they were students at London College of Fashion, and who both worked for Dazed – will also be launching a TV-style feed on the platform with “curated, breaking news” which will be updated daily. The TV element will also be available for purchase.
The platform, which has been optimized for desktop and mobile, also includes a virtual closet for viewers to collect and organize their favorite fashion pieces, and a social element, allowing VHF users to engage with brands, influencers and with each other.
In an interview with Zoom, Merche said he and Silvestri spotted an opportunity “at the intersection of fashion and video” and designed the hybrid post.
“We loved the structure of a print magazine, even though for us it’s all about video travel, interaction and animation,” said Merche, former creative director of London-based magazine Petrie and founder of the firm. of VHF Digital Consulting, which created artistic content for fashion houses such as Fendi, MSGM, Vivienne Westwood and Kent & Curwen.
There are those, including JK Rowling, who have walked a similar road in video media in the past. Who could forget “The Daily Prophet”, the Harry Potter tabloid with its moving photos and dynamic content?
In 2009, Net-a-porter veteran Sojin Lee transformed fashion from entertainment into an online business by launching Fashionair, an interactive on-screen fashion magazine.
Fashionair was a mixture of static images and videos and also aimed to drive user traffic to hundreds of stores. It closed in 2010 after encountering funding issues, and Lee has since started Toshi, a b-to-b business that aims to expand workshop and cloakroom services to any customer’s home.
As the technology toolbox has evolved, VHF has been able to push everything further.
Merche, whose title is editor and creative director, and Silvestri, who is fashion and art director, said that with social media algorithms generally ranking video content higher than all other media in 2021, “VHF recognizes the importance of creating engaging interactive content. with quality videos. “
In other words, the VHF will examine everything through the lens of the video and explore the space where ‘fashion merges with digital’, whether in textiles, sustainability, games, AR or other technologies.
The duo added that creating an “engaging user experience” is at the forefront of the VHF platform and said VHF users will be able to personalize each issue of the magazine by saving and sharing. their favorite products and editorial features.
The first issue has a single advertiser in Italian label MSGM, and further advertising deals are in the works, according to Silvestri. She said VHF will operate much like a traditional magazine when it comes to sales.
In the future, it will offer advertising space inside the quarterly newspaper cover and spreads. All brands will have the option of integrating shopping features into their video advertising. The daily TV portion of the platform will also broadcast advertisements.
Silvestri, who has extensive experience in advertising, branding, retailing and copywriting, said the site needs to reach a critical mass of readers – subscriptions are free – before they can start earning money. money through clicks. Silvestri said she was targeting 250,000 subscribers in the first year.
The site also plans to harness the power of influencers, including Johwska, Allanberger and Visualize Mee, who have more than one million subscribers among them. VHF wants to connect them with brands to drive the growth of engagement on the platform.
Merche and Silvestri also brought in Georgina Evans, a former Fashion Editor at ShowStudio, as Head of Features, and Editorial Director and Gray Communications Founder Nicky Gray as Commercial Director.
