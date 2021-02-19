Fashion
NM Black Owned Fashion Brand Gapelii Grows During Pandemic ”Albuquerque Journal
What started out as unisex logo t-shirts evolved into a clothing line for both men and women.
Fashion brand Gapelii was started by Toja Hodge of Hobbs and Andrew Akufo, who is formerly from Hobbs and now lives in California. The brand has seen growth in sales and demand during the pandemic.
“We saw a lot of growth when it all happened with the murder of George Floyd,” Akufo said. “And a lot of people really wanted to start supporting black-owned businesses, and ours was. I mean, it’s the only luxury fashion brand in New Mexico that’s owned by black people, and even my area in California, (it’s) pretty much the same. So you know, we tried to get our stuff out there and then reach out and see a lot of people from all over the country, to be honest with you, really come to our site, and we saw the traffic increase. And then we started to see more sales. And it was amazing.
Gapelii has partnered with enabling organizations such as the New York-based Black Fashion World Foundation. Akufo connected with Foundation Founder Carla Nelson and is now part of a group that meets online to support young black entrepreneurs in the fashion world. Gapelii’s inventory has grown in anticipation of the winter season. Its winter collection includes solid color hoodies and zip sweatshirts. There are also plans for tie-dye hoodies. The brand’s face masks were one of the top sellers during the pandemic and are available in a range of colors. Also popular are the knitted big hats that are part of the winter collection.
………………………………………….. …………..
“We also have pigment-dyed sweatshirts, so a little offbeat, but it’s something that’s caught a lot of people’s attention, and we’ve seen a lot of traffic on our site looking for this product,” as well as our long sleeve shirts, ”Akufo said. “We are therefore happy to develop in this area.”
A collection for women has been added to the Gapelii brand.
“We have added products like our wide neck sweatshirt for women, so it has a wider neck than the regular sweatshirt, although it is generally unisex, but this one is specifically for women”, did he declare. “It contains a pink printed logo, which was very attractive and eye-catching. And, you know, we saw sales coming from that specific product as soon as we launched it. And we currently have it in two different colors. We have it in both black and navy blue. “
A “flowy, boxy” tank top is another novelty and is available in several different colors. It is slightly shorter than the previously released unisex tank top.
“So when the weather warms up in the spring and moves into the summer, it’s something that we expect to be a hot seller,” Akufo said. “We’ve also added deep V-neck shirts. … Previously we only had classic T-shirts, which were also unisex in a limited amount of colors. But we’ve really expanded our color selection for our customers. So they can get it in just about any color, available on our site. “
Customers can also contact the brand via email and social media if they want a specific color and don’t see it on the site. The brand will soon expand its selection of colors.
Gapelii plans to add shorts to her brand when the weather warms up. It will be trendy sweatshirt style shorts. Other current looks include a womens jumpsuit that will include a top and bottom. There was also talk of adding women’s shoes, boots and heels as well as summer dresses and long skirts. A line of accessories is also being planned. Items include watches, handbags, sunglasses, colognes and perfumes.
The brand continues to aim high and one day hopes to offer costumes.
“For me, once we started offering wetsuits, we hit a peak,” Akufo said. “And you know, I’ll be extremely happy with that. So these are all goals we are definitely working towards. … The more we continue to grow and our customer base continues to expand, the more our product selection will also expand. But you know, we’re always open to different suggestions. There may be different things that we haven’t thought of that people know and would like to see on our site. And we are definitely open to it. We encourage people to email, they can also contact us through our social media channels. We are an open door.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]