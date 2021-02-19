Could Brexit Destroy British Fashion?

Jamie Gill, managing director of Roksanda, said that the fact that the deal was reached in the dying moments of 2020 meant that anyone with little time to adjust to bureaucratic hurdles and unusual sanctions, from employees of the brand based in Great Britain to their small suppliers and artisan manufacturers in Europe.

There is so much learning new rules to be done on the job, both for us and for the big logistics partners like FedEx and DHL, Mr. Gill said. There are currently delays in all respects, everyone is wrong and it costs time and money. The industry breathed a sigh of relief when no deal was bypassed and we kept tariffs zero. But the pandemic means it’s pretty tough there, and every brand wants to buy products in stores and online whenever they can.

Last week, the British Fashion Council, the industry lobbying body, said it was in live and ongoing discussions with government officials over travel restrictions and working with designers and brands to help them familiarize themselves with the paperwork and understand customs regulations. rules of origin for products.

Not to mention import issues. Many EU consumers who purchase products from the websites of UK-based fashion retailers are issued customs and tax bills of 20% or more of the cost of goods, and UK customers who buy from the EU are also hit with additional bills.

Adam mansell, the boss of the UK Fashion & Textile Association, warned that it is currently cheaper for retailers to write off the cost of products than to deal with everything, ditching them or potentially burning them down. Lots of big companies don’t have control, let alone the smaller ones.