Bigger is better: 6 essential SS2021 designer bags for men

Photo: Club 21 Global By Zue Wei Leong Pockets won’t be enough for all the necessities needed to get out of the house in 2021 and fashion has provided a stylish solution with this latest trend in men’s accessories. This deluxe edition features the best oversized designer bags to keep everything you need from your laptop and keys to your hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Bulletins Sign up for our newsletters to receive all of our best stories. Bulletins You have successfully subscribed Photo: Bottega Veneta Photo: Bottega Veneta Launched earlier this year as part of Bottega Veneta’s collection of essentials, Wardrobe 01, the tote combines fashion and function. A classic design with an iconic ‘V’ to the front, the tote is available in bright red and yellow and made from linerless, floating Intrecciato rubber with adjustable shoulder straps on either side. And if you need even more space, there’s a removable rubber sleeve too. See also: Everyone’s favorite accessory for spring 2021 Photo: Club 21 Global Photo: Club 21 Global In this collection, Giorgio Armani presents a series of timeless models, including this tote bag in suede with a leather base, which definitely stands out as one of the most voluminous. It is perfect for those who live by the mantra: go big or come home. See also: Berluti In Suria KLCC: At the heart of the intimate gathering of the French brand

Photo courtesy of Fendi This shopping bag with an elegant vertical design can be carried by the handles or worn over the shoulder. With an interior zip pocket, this clean bag with the iconic Fendi logo will elevate an outfit to greater and more practical heights. See also: Kim Jones debuts haute couture at Fendi with star-studded runway In Matthew Williams’ first campaign for Givenchy as Creative Director, he showcases the key material symbols. Rapper and musician Playboi Carti is pictured carrying a large Antigona crocodile skin bag showcasing the new symbols, shattering stereotypes and redefining masculinity in men’s fashion and accessories. Related: RIP Givenchy: Remembering 8 Of Hubert De Givenchy’s Most Iconic Looks Photo by Jackie Nickerson / Dior This season’s Soft Saddle bag is available in beige, black and navy Dior Oblique upholstery. Embroidered with wool yarn and embellished with black grained calfskin details, the classic design of the Dior saddle bag is transformed into a versatile must-have that can be worn on the shoulder, crossbody or in the hand. It can also be easily paired with matching sneakers for a complete look. See also: Dior lets you try on their sneakers in the coolest way This shoulder bag is made from classic Re-Nylon fabric, enhanced by fine Saffiano leather details. It has a removable interior woven nylon pocket and a leather shoulder strap. Related: Quarantine Fashion: Prada & Stella McCartney Upgrades Their Instagram Game







