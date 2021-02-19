Meghan’s pregnancy reveal dress carried a ‘powerful message’





By Marie Claire Meghan Markle Pregnancy Announcement robe made an important statement, said Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon.

Gordon custom-made the dress for the Duchess of Sussex when she was pregnant with her first child Archie.

"I did [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago, " Gordon told the Telegraph. "There is a reality, it is 2021, and we have a world to save, right? It's an undeniable crisis, and everyone has to do their part." "The first thing anyone can do for sustainability is keep the parts you buy and use them longer. That's why I think what Meghan has done is such a powerful message," Gordon said. "She was wearing a dress that is no less beautiful because she is two years old, she does not feel any less special or happy." Photographer Misan Harriman, who photographed Meghan and Harry's pregnancy portrait remotely via iPad, spoke to British Vogue last week on the symbolism behind this stunning image. "With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and progress, they needed no direction, for they are, and always have been, waltzing life together as souls. absolute sisters, " said Harriman. Speaking of capturing the "truth" of the Sussexes as a couple, Harriman added: "When you see people who have the connection they have, it's like reading the pages of a book."

