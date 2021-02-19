No longer anonymous: Fashion designer confirmed as one of 10 men accusing Alexander Wang of misconduct





Stylist and fashion activist David Casavant is one of 10 men represented by high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom who files a lawsuit against Mr. Wang and his company. Talk to The New York Times, Mr. Casavant claims that Mr. Wang approached him at a nightclub in Brooklyn in January 2017 and pulled down his pants and underwear. I was so apparently in a vulnerable state, Mr Casavant told the publication, pointing out that he was drunk at the time. The stylist claims Mr. Wang’s intention was to humiliate him and accused him of previously attempting to undress him at another club. Read more Even though it’s at a party late at night, I don’t think that’s normal behavior, he added. Mr. Wang denied the allegations via a letter sent to The New York Times by his lawyer, Eric M. George. INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week The letter charges Mr. Casavant, claiming that the stylist had an unmistakable personal animosity towards Mr. Wang for years. In response, Casavants lawyer Ms Bloom said: Mr Casavant is backing his account. Mr. Wang’s ridiculous personal attacks on him say more about Mr. Wang than it does him. Among them was Owen Mooney, who shared a TikTok video recounting his 2017 experience with Mr. Wang while at a New York club, where he claimed the creator had groped him in the crowd. Although he did not initially identify Mr. Wang, referring to him only as a very famous fashion designer, Mooneys’ claims were quickly attached to him. The allegations prompted Mr. Wang to post a statement on his Instagram account in which he described the allegations as false, fabricated and mostly anonymous. Wang continued: I have never sexually taken advantage of others or forced anything on anyone without consent. Mr. Casavant has not publicly disclosed his allegations against Mr. Wang so far. I didn’t like the idea that people could be called liars who weren’t, he said The New York Times. I didn’t feel a necessary response from the fashion industry on this. What I can understand – I understand, they were mostly anonymous, so that’s fine. But here I am. I am sitting in front of you. I say who I am. I am no longer anonymous. The Independent has contacted Mr. Wangs’ representatives for further comments.

